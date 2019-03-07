The famous couple makes plans for their growing family.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no strangers to baby planning. The couple has three children together, 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year old son Saint, and 1-year old daughter, Chicago West, who was their first child born via surrogate. Now, the couple is expecting their fourth child, another boy, also due to arrive via surrogate. The couple used a different surrogate for the new baby, and did not use the same surrogate they used for their third child, Chicago West.

While the due date for the new bundle of joy hasn’t been confirmed, all Kim Kardashian has told the media is that the new baby is coming soon. According to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple stated that the couple’s surrogate is due in early May, but the baby’s actual due date has not yet been officially confirmed by either Kardashian or West.

Much like both Kardashian and West were when their third child, daughter Chicago West, was born through a surrogate in January 2018, they have been relatively quiet about their new baby. Prior to the birth of Chicago West, Kardashian stayed silent about the baby’s existence until the pregnancy was well underway. Once she felt comfortable, she revealed the news on her show, Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

While both Kardashian and West ran into rumors about another surrogate pregnancy at the start of this year, the couple finally decided to confirm the truth about their fourth child. Kim appeared on the show Watch What Happens Live with her two sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, to announce that her and West are expecting their fourth child together via a surrogate. Kim decided to come clean about the rumors because she realized she had already told a few people about it, although she didn’t initially mean to tell them.

How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Preparing for Baby No. 4 https://t.co/ouXmudwSHw pic.twitter.com/NWywTgvste — KBCCHANNEL.TV (@KBCCHANNELTV) March 7, 2019

“I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” Kim said to host Andy Cohen, according to KBC.

Kardashian and West have been busy making plans that will meet the requirements of their growing family. One thing they’ve recently realized they should purchase is a new car. Now that they will have a family of six plus their nannies, they are looking around for a car that can handle their large family.

“Kim and Kanye are really excited about the new baby! It’s a bright spot right now given everything else that’s going on in the family,” a source close to the couple said, according to KBC. “At this point they’ve been working on the baby’s nursery at their home and putting all that stuff together.”