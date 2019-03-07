Teresa Giudice Confirms She Will Divorce Her Husband If He Is Deported

Rumors have swirled for months that Teresa and Joe Giudice may be on the outs, but for the first time, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star confirmed that she wouldn’t be sticking with her husband if he gets deported, according to People.

While filming the season 9 reunion for the show, Teresa made an emotional declaration about the state of her relationship to host Andy Cohen.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” Teresa confirmed. “I want somebody with me every day.”

She also said that she suspected her husband would have an affair if they lived apart.

“I know exactly what happens — I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. You do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye-bye,'” she said.

Teresa has been clear that she doesn’t plan to move to Italy. She said that her children are settled in the U.S. and with her oldest daughter starting college next year, it doesn’t look like a big move is in the cards. She says that she and Joe are on the same page about separating if he is forced to leave the country.

“Believe it or not we’ve only talked about it once, but he said it too,” she said.

The couple discussed what would happen if he couldn’t stay in the U.S., and they both agreed to go their separate ways in that instance.

Teresa says that her and Joe’s legal troubles have put a strain on their marriage.

“I want to be happy. I haven’t been happy in a long time,” she said. “I’m tired of legal stuff! It’s a lot to deal with — my children, what’s going to happen to [Joe] … It’s a lot.”

Joe and Teresa have been married since 1998 and they have four daughters together. The couple was charged with fraud bankruptcy and Teresa served 11 months in prison for her part in the crimes. Husband Joe began his stint behind bars in March 2016.

The judge in the case said that Joe would be deported for his crimes after serving his sentence because immigrants in the U.S. can be deported if they commit certain crimes. Joe was born in Italy but moved to the U.S. when he was young. He never obtained his citizenship.

During the reunion interview, Cohen asked the other housewives what they would do in Teresa’s situation. Co-star Margaret said that she would do the same thing, according to E! News.