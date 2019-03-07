Porsha Williams Posts Photos From Her Winter Wonderland-Themed Baby Shower On Instagram

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams gave her unborn baby girl the royal treatment with a baby shower fit for an ice princess.

The mother-to-be and her fiance Dennis McKinley held the baby shower for Williams’ first child in February but gave her 4.2 million followers a look inside the shower on Tuesday. The 37-year-old television and radio personality held her shower at Suado Studio in Atlanta and featured shades of gold throughout. Williams wore a sheer floral rose gold dress from her Minx Star clothing line, which she posted Instagram. In one post, she is holding a fan with the word “Peanut” as the Peanut App sponsored the event. The post received more than 50,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

“Gorgeous, Porsha!” one follower commented.

“Glowing,” another chimed, followed by heart eye emojis.

According to People, Williams required that all of her 80 guests wear white to the celebration. Guests included her RHOA co-stars Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton and former co-star Kenya Moore. The studio was completely transformed and featured ice sculptures, white flowers, delicate linen napkins and stuck with the rose-gold-and-white color palette Williams planned. The initials for her daughter, PJ, (which she has said on Instagram stands for Porsha Jr.) were placed on the chairs for the guests and on the studio’s floor. Williams spoke to People and gushed about her shower, which was thrown by her “loving fiance.”

“The day was magical,” she shared with the magazine. “It was amazing to walk into a room and feel that much love. I have such a tremendous support system around me and women who lift me up and are just so incredibly happy for me.”

Williams has shared her desire to be a mother multiple times on RHOA and opened up about having a miscarriage in 2013 when she was with her now ex-husband Kordell Stewart. She and McKinney began dating in 2018 and she announced her pregnancy in September 2018. She told People that she was initially excited when she learned she would soon be a mother, but also has reservations due to having a miscarriage and having a myomectomy. She told the magazine she had “mixed feelings” and wanted to make sure she carried this baby to term.

The reality star has been able to relax now that she is well into her first trimester. She said she wanted her baby shower to be one to remember and to celebrate the journey it took for her to get there.

“I’ve waited a really really long time for this moment,” Williams said. “I am cherishing each minute and enjoy every day being pregnant. It’s a blessing for us.”