Kim Kardashian Goes Braless In Sheer Leopard-Print Jumpsuit, Flashes Killer Curves On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is turning up the heat on social media. On Tuesday, the bodacious reality TV star shared a particularly sweltering collection of photos to Instagram, flaunting her world-famous curves in a skintight leopard-print jumpsuit.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the buxom TV personality faithfully committed to the iconic pattern when she put together her outfit, donning not only a vintage Azzedine Alaia leopard-print one-piece but also a matching trench coat, gloves, and Alaia high-heel ankle boots. According to The Daily Mail, Kim wore the head-turning outfit to Paris Fashion Week, making an unforgettable appearance on the last day of the event.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was so in love with her leopard-print attire that she chose to repeat the pattern in a different outfit on Wednesday. Earlier today, the 38-year-old fashionista took to her Instagram page again to share yet another set of sizzling snaps, in which she put her endless curves on full display in a second, even racier, leopard-print jumpsuit.

Just like her previous form-fitting outfit, the second one-piece also showcased her incredible figure by clinging to every curve in sight. However, the big difference was that her latest jumpsuit was completely see-through – showing a great expanse of toned skin, barely covered by the printed leopard spots.

To make her outfit even more risque, the KUWTK star opted to go braless underneath the sheer number — and set Instagram on fire with her killer curves.

As it’s easily observable in the set of very provocative snapshots, the see-through one-piece only censored Kim’s buxom curves by way of two black velvet panels, strategically placed right under her generous décolletage. In addition, the jumpsuit featured skimpy black velvet underwear, allowing Kim to preserve at least some of her secrets.

However, even with the patches of black velvet, Kim’s seductive attire still gave an ample view of her assets, flashing a serious amount of cleavage and showcasing her never-ending pins.

All in all, the KUWTK star posted five torrid photos, posing up a storm in her very revealing leopard-print bodysuit. The mother-of-three showed off her voluptuous figure in an array of sultry poses, leaving very little to the imagination in the saucy sheer one-piece.

In the first of the snapshots, Kim was photographed in her suite at the Ritz Hotel in Paris as she sat down on a comfy chair to pose for the camera. In the sexy snap, the gorgeous fashion icon donned a smart black French beret and pouted her lips to highlight her nude lipstick.

In the rest of the photos, which the reality TV star also posted to her Twitter account, Kim posed in different areas of her sumptuous suite, either lying on the bed, lounging in a Baroque-style armchair, or putting her booty on display in a revealing mirror while standing next to a wall to show off her hourglass figure in greater detail.

An a whatta? pic.twitter.com/Rs4dMevHOI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 7, 2019

Aside from getting flirty with the camera inside her hotel, Kim also paraded her eye-popping outfit during an evening stroll through the streets of Paris, The Daily Mail is reporting. In a series of photos published by the media outlet, the KUWTK star can be seen exiting the Ritz Hotel in her sheer leopard-print jumpsuit, which she paired up with a black velvet coat and Perspex heels.

The stunning socialite looked completely at ease as she modeled her scanty outfit on the Parisian streets, flashing her braless cleavage and long, lean legs as she strolled half-naked through the French city.

Meanwhile, her Instagram photos left many of her fans hot under the collar, garnering more than 1.6 million likes within just two hours of having been posted. In addition, over 18,500 Instagram users flocked to the comment section to compliment Kim on her smoking-hot look.

“So hot!!!” enthusiastically exclaimed one of her Instagram followers, completing their assessment with four fire emojis.

“How is this woman literally perfeccccctttt [sic] omg,” wrote another person.