‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Gets Candid: ‘Life Isn’t About Convenient Timing’

On Thursday, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s new baby will turn 2-weeks old. Recently, the Teen Mom OG couple shared family photos with their baby and in a new Instagram post, Tyler got candid about life and all the emotional struggles he and his family has been through over the past year. He noted that “life isn’t always about convenient timing.”

Tyler shared a family photo showing him holding his 4-year-old daughter Nova while they sat beside Catelynn who is holding baby Vaeda. Along with the picture, Tyler included a heartfelt caption, saying that his family is his “inspiration” for everything and that there isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his girls. He then opened up about the struggles the past year has brought to his family.

“After this past year with our miscarriage, Cate’s mental health struggle, my dad & sister’s recovery, & my own mental health journey…I thought this pregnancy couldn’t have came at a more emotionally sensitive time for us. But life isn’t about convenient timing & destiny works in mysterious ways. I’m just so blessed that Vaeda’s destiny was to be right here in her mother’s arms, next to her big sister, who’s wrapped in her daddy’s arms…it’s a feeling that’s unexplainable!”

The couple announced the shocking pregnancy news back in September 2018. At the time, they revealed they hadn’t been planning on having a baby at the time. In fact, they revealed that they were using protection. Despite the precautions, it was clear baby Vaeda wanted to be here and now she is.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn Lowell gave birth to her baby on February 21. The couple revealed the news shortly after her birth and also revealed the name that they had picked for their daughter. Initially, the couple had said they planned on naming their daughter Tezlee. They revealed that they had wanted to keep “lee” in the name since their four-year-old daughter is named Novalee. However, it appears that the couple changed their minds and rather chose the name Vaeda.

A new season of Teen Mom OG will reportedly be coming back for another season. Reports suggest that the entire cast will be back for the new season. That means fans will get to see more of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra as well as their two daughters. It is unclear when a new season of the show will return, though. Until then, fans can catch up with the cast of Teen Mom 2 as new episodes are airing Monday nights on MTV.