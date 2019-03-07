Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield Have Split

The couple have ended things after four months together.

Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield have officially ended their relationship after four months, reports The Mirror.

Earlier this year, the pair took a break from their romance.

According to friend,”The relationship just fizzled out. It’s sad but they have both accepted the situation and moved on.”

Garfield reportedly initiated the breakup out of a desire for a more private life, according to The Sun.

A source close to the singer said Ora is gutted by the news.

“Rita is cut up about the whole situation. Andrew split up with her recently and it’s been hard going as they had spent a lot of time together. They spent Christmas together and she thought things were going well between them.”

The source added that with her career growing, Ora relished living her life in the spotlight but Garfield had told her he wanted to lead a more private life. Ora apparently made an attempt to carry out his wishes and kept al details about their life off social media. But things just didn’t work out.

She is currently on tour in Australia and is using her work as a distraction from the whole situation, said the source.

Rumors about Ora and Garfield started after the two were spotted walking together in London late last year.

In November, Ora had reportedly told all her friends about the burgeoning relationship, and even changed her phone number, possibly to keep her cell chats with Garfield uninterrupted.

Ora began her romance with the actor just three months after a breakup with then-boyfriend Andrew Wyatt.

She’s previously dated DJ Calvin Harris but the relationship ended in publicly unpleasant manner in 2014.

Garfield had previously dated Emma Stone, his co-star on The Amazing Spider-man, after they met while filming the movie in 2011. They dated before calling things off in 2015.

Ora’s love life hit the gossip mill when she was recently rumored to be having a secret affair with Brooklyn Beckham, son of famous international soccer star David Beckham.

The couple were said to be engaged in a “fling” while Brooklyn had recently turned 18 and she was 26. In May 2017 they were seen holding hands after having dinner together in London. There are rumors that they proceeded to exchange flirty texts with one another in what amounted to a casual, uncomplicated coupling.

Apparently mother Beckham’s mother Victoria did not respond well to the news, as she was reportedly “furious” after she discovered the text messages between the two.

A source said that Beckham initially pursued the singer, and attempted to meet her by contacting her family and friends. However, Ora was apparently “happy to be just friends.”