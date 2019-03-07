Chance The Rapper Marrying Fiancee Kirsten Corley This Weekend, Shares Their Love Story On Twitter

Musician Chance the Rapper shared the syrupy sweet story of the first time he ever saw his fiancee, Kirsten Corley, on Twitter in a series of long, detailed posts on Wednesday, March 6. He also revealed that after 16 years and one child, 3-year-old daughter Kensli, the two will officially tie the knot this weekend.

The 25-year-old star, born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, posted six tweets in a row, starting with a photograph of Corley as a pig-tailed child. “Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife,” he wrote above the picture.

The next four posts contained the couple’s love story, which he typed up in the Notes app of his iPhone.

Chance explained that the photograph of Corley that he posted was taken in 2003, when he was just 9-years-old, on the day that he first met his future wife. It was at an office party for adults that his mom, Lisa Bennett, had dragged him; his brother, Taylor Bennett; and his dad, Ken Williams-Bennett, to for the real estate company that she worked for at the time, Re/Max.

While he was off sulking in a corner, probably playing his Game Boy, everyone was told to spread out and make room for a special performance by Destiny’s Child. Of course, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams did not come out to sing for the small gathering, but three young girls did.

The performers took their positions and the music began playing. “All three heads begin to raise slowly in unison. They look like angels,” Chance recalled about the girls, who were a little bit older than him.

“Now I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth,” he continued. “I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-synching in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish.”

He then said that his dad nudged him on the shoulder, and explained how since he had won two school talent competitions for dancing, his father was fond of making him perform on the spot, which made him “always nervous” whenever music came on when he was with his dad in public. And, yes, this was another instance where Chance’s dad wanted him to show off his moves.

But he knew that it was not the right “time or place.” Besides the fact that it wasn’t his party, he was shy, and it was the girls’ moment to shine, he didn’t want to dance because that is when he first knew that he was going to marry Corley, and he didn’t “wanna jump the gun.”

“So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself. 16 years later it’s happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

Chance’s last tweet was a link to the Destiny’s Child song “Independent Women, Part I,” the tune that was playing when he first laid his eyes upon his soon-to-be wife.

The rapper’s love story has received more than 81,000 likes and 22,000 retweets. Among the comments were many GIFs of crying people, as his followers were deeply affected by the sweet tale.

Even musician John Legend liked the romantic story, writing “Congratulations bro” on Twitter.

The couple’s wedding comes eight months after Chance got down on one knee and proposed to Corley at a backyard barbecue on the Fourth of July, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.