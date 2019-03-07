Why Teddi Mellencamp Isn’t Helping Her Dad, John, Plan His Wedding to Meg Ryan

Since Meg Ryan confirmed her engagement to John Mellencamp, the couple has been planning their wedding.

Back in November of 2018, Radar Online stated that Meg Ryan had confirmed her engagement to John Mellencamp. For years, engagement rumors had been swirling around the couple, and none of them could be confirmed. For instance, earlier in 2018, a rumor swirled that the couple was already married, but those statements turned out to be false. Also, back in October 2017, Ryan was seen wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger, but that also turned out to be something unrelated to an engagement.

Since 2011, Ryan and Mellencamp have been an item, although their relationship was on and off for a few years. However, Ryan herself confirmed the engagement when it was announced in November 2018, and since then, the couple has been planning a wedding.

“Meg’s engagement ring looks to have an approximate 1.5-carat round center stone set in a yellow gold swirl band,” Shane Co.’s VP of Merchandise Alicia Davis said, according to Extra.

While many of Ryan’s and Mellencamp’s fans were excited to hear about the engagement and news of the couple’s wedding plans, one important person in John Mellencamp’s life won’t necessarily be helping with the wedding. Mellencamp’s daughter, Teddi Mellencamp from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stated in an interview with Melissa Gorga that she isn’t planning to help the newly engaged couple with their wedding plans. However, Teddi’s decision isn’t an action that is coming out of spite or lack of support, as Teddi explained.

“They’re not asking me for help. They’re super private and I have to remember that not everyone is like me where my life is being showcased on television,” Teddi said, according to Extra.

Teddi’s very public life, which her fans see on her reality show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is one of the reasons her and her father figured was a decent reason to keep her out of the plans. Mellencamp and Ryan are known for keeping their relationship and lives as private as possible, and to keep the wedding plans on the down low, it seems like a beneficial idea to all to keep Teddi out of things.

Teddi isn’t upset about the decision and insists that her and her father have a great relationship. In fact, her father does watch her show on TV, and even texts her at times to go over things he sees he might not appreciate.

“[My dad sometimes texts] in all caps like, ‘CALL ME.’ That means he saw something he doesn’t like.” Teddi said, according to Extra. “Well that’s what I think, but really he just has the caps lock on and doesn’t know how to turn it off… and then I call, and I thought he was going to be irritated by something, and he goes, ‘Why are you wearing all these stupid hats?’ And I’m like, ‘Some days I don’t want to do my hair, dad.'”