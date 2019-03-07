Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo Of Daughter True Surrounded By Birkin Bags On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson definitely shares her celebrity mom’s passion for fashion.

The 33-year-old posted a photo of her 11-month-old on Instagram wearing a scarf on her head and enclosed with Birkin bags and sporting a huge smile. Kardashian mentions in her caption that the photo was taken four months ago and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is amazed at her daughter’s growth. The photo was shared with Kardashian’s 88.6 million followers and received more than 580,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 3,000 likes from her followers, which included praises from reality stars Simon Huck and Kim Zolciak Biermann.

“Frolicking in Birkin’s is goals,” Huck commented.

“Basking in Birkin’s,” Zolciak Biermann chimed, followed by heart emojis.

The adorable photo comes just hours after reports that Kardashian hasn’t let her baby girl see her father, Tristan Thompson, as more photos have surfaced of him with more women. According to Radar Online, Kardashian has “gone great lengths” to keep him away from their daughter, which has reportedly infuriated the Cleveland Cavalier.

What has made things even more difficult for Kardashian is True’s upcoming first birthday. According to People, the Good American designer is trying to find out how Tristan will fit into True’s April 12 festivities. According to People’s source, Kardashian’s family-particularly Kim- have been “furious” with Tristan since photos and videos first began to surface of the NBA star allegedly cheating on Kardashian while she was pregnant. His accusations of hooking up with a longtime friend of the family, Jordyn Woods, was allegedly the straw that broke the camel’s back for the reality show family.

“Kim never trusted Tristan after he cheated on Khloé right before True was born,” the source says. “Ever since, it’s been very difficult for Kim to even tolerate Tristan. But she really tried her best because it was important for Khloé.”

Kim also reportedly “never wants to see Tristan again” and has been the most vocal about the whole ordeal. Sources also claim that Kim won’t be able to control herself from “losing it” on him if they happen to be in the same room together.

“Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved,” the source said. “She can’t see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him.”

Though the relationship with Tristan seems to be over, sources have said that Kardashian still wants True to feel supported by both of her parents and will figure out how to celebrate the occasion alongside him.