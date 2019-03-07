Prince William Jokes About His Struggle Doing Princess Charlotte’s Hair: ‘Never Try To Do A Ponytail’

Despite his royal upbringing, Prince William has proved time and time again that he is just like anybody else, especially when it comes to parenting his three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge recently revealed one of his biggest struggles as a father during a trip to Blackpool on Tuesday, March 5, when People reported the royal chatted with one of the locals about the difficulties of doing their daughters’ hair.

The subject came up when a resident of the town that belongs to the group Dads 4 Life admitted his own challenges doing his daughter’s hair, noting that he eventually turned to YouTube tutorials to figure it out. Prince William related to the father’s pain, revealing his own experiences trying to help with his three-year-old daughter Charlotte’s beauty routine.

“Never try to do a ponytail!” he advised before his wife Kate Middleton chimed in with her own difficulties with weaving Princess Charlotte’s hair together to form a braid.

And despite calling it a “nightmare,” Prince William did admit that he has mastered the classic ponytail updo.

“But that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!” he joked, poking fun at his own thinning head of hair.

The Duke and Duchess made their way to Blackpool this week to learn about the city’s innovative projects that focus on investment and regeneration, as well as learn about how the seaside resort is tackling some of the social and mental health issues people in Britain are currently facing. The royal couple visited Revoe Park, which was recently transformed into a community garden and park thanks to the community’s program A Better Start, and saw first hand how the city is working to resolve its housing problems.

The trip follows another royal visit that the couple made last week to Northern Ireland, where Kate was able to get a bit of practice at hair braiding when she joined children from Malvern Primary School in a make-up masterclass with the film organization Cinemagic.

The couple also traded in their royal garb for athletic wear when the hit the soccer field with the young participants of the Irish Football Association’s Shooting Stars program, and even got to try their hands at bartending during a night out at the Belfast Empire Music Hall. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the royal couple took turns pouring behind the bar, and Kate served up the perfect pint of Harp Lager.