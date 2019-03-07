Hoda Kotb Isn’t Ruling Out Bringing Another Child Into Her Family

'Today Show' co-host Hoda Kotb wants her two-year-old daughter Haley to have a sibling.

In 2017 Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb felt like she had reached the peak of her career in journalism. She had a job she loved and a loving partner, Joel Schiffman. However, there was one thing missing in her life; children. Hoda conquered breast cancer in 2007, but the treatments she received to fight the disease left her unable to conceive. At 52-years old she made the best decision of her life and decided to adopt a baby, Haley Joy. Now two-years-old, Haley continues to make Hoda the happiest she’s ever been. The journalist recently announced that she’s not ruling out more children in the future, according to Good Housekeeping.

Hoda and Joel have both agreed that they’d like their daughter to grow up with a sibling. They might be turning to the adoption process again in the near future but don’t have a set time.

“We don’t know when, but it is something that is important to me and to Joel. We like the idea of Haley [having] a sibling because she has had such interesting circumstances to grow up… So it would be nice to be able to share it with somebody.”

Prior to adopting Haley in September of 2017, Hoda felt like her life was incomplete. She’d always loved children and had previously stated that if life took her in a different direction, she would have enjoyed being a school teacher. Despite the fact that she was growing older, she wasn’t going to give up the hope of one day having a family of her own. Adoption brought a new meaning to life for her, according to People.

Overnight, the entire dynamic of her life changed. She settled into the routine of changing diapers and late night feedings with ease and never once complained. After all, it was the life she had dreamed of for years.

“I wake up sometimes and go, ‘Oh my God, I have a baby!’ But it feels totally real. I guess if you’ve been waiting this long for something, and you wish for it, pray for it, hope for it, wonder if it will ever be, and then it happens, nothing’s more real. Nothing.”

Hoda’s most precious time of the day is reading to Haley before bed. Inspired by her daughter’s bedtime routine, she has written two children’s books. The most recent of which is entitled “You Are My Happy.” She is currently promoting the new publication and book signings planned in New York and beyond.