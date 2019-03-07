Kevin Tsujihara, Warner Bros. CEO, Under Investigation Over Alleged Sexual Impropriety

Warner Media has reopened an investigation into misconduct by the CEO.

A highly comprehensive report by The Hollywood Reporter alleges that Warner Bros. CEO, Kevin Tsujihara, had an ongoing extramarital affair with an actress, in exchange for film and TV roles. The report shows as proof, years worth of text message conversations between Tsujihara, the actress and other parties. While all parties deny any involvement, parent company Warner Media has reopened an investigation to look into the new evidence and discovery.

The conversations and alleged incidents took place from 2013 onwards, and document many of the discussions between all parties involved, which include RatPac’s Brett Ratner. Ratner himself has been embroiled in sexual allegations during the recent #MeToo movement. After much protests from Gal Gadot, star of Wonder Woman, of which Ratner’s company was listed as a producer, Warner Bros. stopped doing any business with him, or his company, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. These new allegations against Tsujihara come at a time when the company has gone through a big shuffle, one that should see Tsujihara take over, among other things, the Warner Bros. studio.

A spokesperson for Warner Media discussed the new allegations and the reopening of the previous investigation that cleared Tsujihara of any wrongdoing, and how the process will work given the new information.

“Through her spokesperson, the actress has publicly denied any impropriety in her casting, and our prior investigation did not find otherwise Whenever we receive new allegations, it is our standard practice to conduct an appropriate investigation. And that is what we will do here.”

The actress released her own statement absolving all parties of any wrongdoing.

“I emphatically deny any inappropriate behavior on the part of Brett Ratner, James Packer, and Kevin Tsujihara, and I have no claims against any of them.”

CEO of Warner Bros. Entertainment Kevin Tsujihara speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘The Big Picture’ Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Unlike most cases of sexual abuse allegations, especially in the #MeToo era, where the victims are always the ones sharing their stories, this situation is clearly different. In this case, the victim is denying any inappropriate behavior. However, given that Tsujihara is a powerful executive at one of Hollywood’s biggest movie studios, any accusations against him of using his position to favor an actress in his industry need to be taken seriously.

For 15 months, @kimmasters & have been working on this story. Today, we finally hit publish. https://t.co/yfw1ClSB3S via @thr — Tatiana Siegel (@TatianaSiegel27) March 6, 2019

Given the new reshuffling and arrangements in motion at Warner Bros., it remains to be seen if the new investigation will cause any interruption to the changes. However, in the meantime, insiders and movie fans have their own reactions to the accusations in this new report.

Will be very interesting to see how WarnerMedia's new investigation of WB CEO Kevin Tsujihara differs (if at all) from its first probe, and whether the company will make the results public. https://t.co/UKEp8PQ7nK — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) March 7, 2019