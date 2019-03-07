Dr. Phil, Pat Sajak, & More Send Love To Alex Trebek Following Cancer Diagnosis

On Wednesday, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced via a video message that he has unfortunately been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The game show star assured that he is going to continue to fight, but the news remained disheartening for many fans. Fellow celebrities are now taking to social media to show their love and support for Trebek as he battles his diagnosis, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Ken Jeong posted Trebek’s message on Twitter and shared his own thoughts.

“Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek. You are my hero,” the comedian wrote with hearts and prayer emojis.

Pat Sajak, host of Wheel of Fortune, shared a more formal statement from his family on the social media site.

“The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer,” the tweet read. “Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex.”

Dr. Phil wrote that Trebek is “one strong guy” that will be able to get through this, while Chris Harrison wished the television personality “Godspeed.”

Sony Pictures Television Chairman Mike Hopkins, who is responsible for Jeopardy!, told USA Today that the showrunners fully support the star.

JUST IN: "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer https://t.co/2ps87iwup4 pic.twitter.com/ieyi5Wb3NA — The Hill (@thehill) March 6, 2019

“If anyone can beat this it’s Alex. He has our full support as he tackles this challenge head-on,” Hopkins said.

Ken Jennings, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dane Cook, and Ike Barinholtz are also among the celebrities to publicly reach out to Trebek.

The love continued from longtime fans, as many shared their favorite memories of Trebek. Actor Josh Jordan posted a hilarious video to Twitter of Trebek rapping on an episode of Jeopardy!, while another Twitter user recalled a time when she saw Trebek order two hot chocolates with his breakfast. She considered him a “f***ing legend.”

Someone else wrote that Trebek feels like family even to those who have never met him.

Trebek, 78, revealed in his video message that the prognosis for stage 4 pancreatic cancer can be discouraging, but he “plan[s] to beat the low survival rates statistics for this disease.”

Pancreatic cancer currently has a five-year survival rate of nine percent, CNN reported.

He asked fans, friends, and family to help him beat the disease, joking that he is contractually obligated to host Jeopardy! for at least three more years.

Trebek has hosted the popular game show since 1984, when it began airing daily.