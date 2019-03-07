NFL Rumors: Arizona Cardinals Dropped Major Hint They’re Dumping Josh Rosen And Drafting Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals are rumored to be dumping Josh Rosen after just one season and drafting a new quarterback with their first overall pick, and now there may be receipts to prove it — or, more accurately, price tags.

On Wednesday, a number of Twitter users shared that Nike stores in Arizona had slashed prices on Josh Rosen jerseys, a coordinated effort that had many thinking that the team secretly put out the word that he would soon be traded. That would certainly seem to jive with recent reports, which indicated that the Cardinals have been fielding offers for the soon-to-be second-year quarterback.

As ESPN reported, multiple teams have inquired about Rosen’s availability in talks with the Cardinals during the NFL scouting combine this week, but the Cardinals have yet to give an indication about what they plan to do with Rosen. The report noted that this doesn’t mean Rosen is necessarily staying in Arizona, only that the team hasn’t made a final decision or at least not ready to start informal trade talks.

If the Arizona Cardinals do move on from Josh Rosen, they could be losing quite a bit in the exchange. The team had traded up to the No. 10 overall pick in the draft last year to land him, sending the Oakland Raiders the No. 15 pick, a 3rd-round pick (No. 79) and a fifth-round selection (No. 152). While the team’s asking price for Rosen isn’t yet clear, it’s not clear if they can get an equal return after a rookie season in which Rosen completed 55.2 percent of his passes and threw for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Josh Rosen jerseys are half off, YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS. This is gonna be a wild NFL draft pic.twitter.com/0iKrszDVOk — Matt Traynor (@matttraynor) March 6, 2019

The Arizona Cardinals have the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is on a very fast ascent to the top of the draft board. ESPN’s Todd McShay has the Cardinals picking Murray in his most recent mock draft, and new Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had said last year when he was the Texas Tech head coach that he would take Murray first in the draft if he had that pick.

Murray spoke about it at the combine this week, ESPN noted.

“That was obviously generous words from him,” Murray said. “But that’s the relationship. He’s always been very fond of me, and I respect that and I’ve never taken that for granted. He’s always someone I can go to if I needed anything. It would be fun. It’d be a great deal if I was picked No. 1.”

The Arizona Cardinals have not yet given any official indication what they will do with Josh Rosen, but the slashed jersey prices seem to be a major sign.