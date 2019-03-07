‘Arrow’ Is About To Begin Its Eighth Season Which Will Also Be Its Last

One of the shows in The CW’s DCEU is about to come to an end.

One of the biggest strengths of The CW is its series of comic book TV shows based on names from the DC Comics’ line. Soon, there will be one less as Oliver Queen appears to be laying the bow and arrow down for good. It has been revealed that not only will the eighth season of Arrow be shortened, but it is also going to be its last.

Yes, the DC Extended Universe is about to lose one of its key components and it will shake up everything. Arrow is the flagship show for the DCEU on The CW, but in past years, it has grown to include The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Supergirl after it left CBS.

On Wednesday afternoon, TV Line revealed that the eighth season will not actually be a full one as it will have just 10 episodes to finish things out. The official announcement was made by lead Stephen Amell on Twitter before also doing a Facebook Live video to offer up additional details.

During that live broadcast, Amell said that he believes when he’s done, he won’t actually be gone. This could mean that he will make cameo appearances on some of the other DCEU shows in some form or another crossover.

Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life… but you can’t be a vigilante forever. Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There’s so much to say… for now I just want to say thank you. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 6, 2019

As soon as Amell posted the tweet, fans immediately voiced their displeasure as they really weren’t sure how to take the announcement. While it’s only early March, the final season of Arrow won’t air until this fall and fans not only want it here now, but they don’t want it all to end too quickly either.

Some are happy that they have had the series for almost full eight seasons. Others don’t really know what to think as Stephen Amell has been a part of their lives since 2012 and it is hard to imagine how The CW will be without Arrow around any longer.

Arrow ending with season 8 as Oliver Queen hangs up his bow & arrows https://t.co/8k0d0hxaXu pic.twitter.com/NWJhKOU3Vf — GameSpot Universe (@GSUniverse) March 6, 2019

A statement was released by Arrow executive producers Greg Berlanti, Beth Schwartz, and Marc Guggenheim regarding the decision to end the series. It as not an easy one, but they feel as if it is simply the right time for this move to be made.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind. We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

This season, Arrow has been averaging a rating of 0.4 with 1.2 million viewers on average. That is enough to rank it fourth out of the 13 returning dramas on The CW. While the show is still very popular, ratings have dropped and it seems as if the time has simply come for Oliver Queen to end his watch.