Joycelyn Savage Pictures: R. Kelly’s 23-Year-Old Girlfriend Get Viral Attention After Explosive Interview

Jocelyn Savage has been thrust into one of the most explosive stories to hit the celebrity world, and now the 23-year-old girlfriend of embattled singer R. Kelly is getting viral attention.

As Kelly fights back against allegations that he sexually assaulted underage women and coerced them to live as sex slaves, Savage is trying to give her side of the story. The 23-year-old’s parents have been vocal that R. Kelly brainwashed their daughter into living with him, but Savage claims in a CBS This Morning interview that she and another girlfriend, 21-year-old Azriel Clary, are in a consenting relationship with Kelly.

Savage also spoke out in a video shared by R. Kelly’s publicist shortly after R. Kelly’s CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King in which he shouted loudly as he fought back against the allegations.

“I have told you guys a million, million times, that I’m OK where I am and I’m happy, so I just really want to let you know that,” she said (via Hollywood Life).

As the Hollywood Life report noted, Jocelyn Savage met R. Kelly at one of his concerts when she was a 19-year-old aspiring singer. R. Kelly later flew her to Palm Springs, where they talked about her music career and sparked a relationship. Jocelyn eventually dropped out of college and moved in with the singer, telling her parents that she is in love with him.

While Jocelyn’s parents claim that R. Kelly is holding her against her will and that he gave her STDs, Savage has been steadfast in denying all the charges. Jocelyn’s sister claimed that R. Kelly is “destroying” her, and others suggested that Jocelyn may not even be willing to admit the depth of abuse they believe she has suffered.

Jocelyn Savage's sister: "I know that R. Kelly is mentally destroying her, and I just want her home." https://t.co/FqzNmYHJpX pic.twitter.com/RGGdHE4V5p — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 6, 2019

As Savage has made the rounds giving interview to defend her boyfriend, she has also gotten viral attention online as pictures of her spread across social media. Many expressed sympathy for her given the other allegations against R. Kelly, with a number saying they believe that she is a victim despite her insistence that she is in a consensual relationship. R. Kelly’s interview — in which he blamed parents for “selling” girls to him — only brought more people to support Jocelyn Savage.

Jocelyn Savage’s family has responded to R. Kelly’s CBS interview. “What I saw on TV this morning about the way he acted when he got upset, I [can only] imagine what he does behind closed doors when he is not in [front of the] camera.” https://t.co/DrQbMrFAuo pic.twitter.com/ywyEBfsY8L — Complex (@Complex) March 6, 2019

While Jocelyn Savage may be defending R. Kelly, the singer is still facing criminal sexual abuse charges, and on Wednesday was sent to jail for allegedly not paying $161,000 in child support, the Chicago Tribune noted.