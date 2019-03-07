Jenna Bush Hager Launching Read With Jenna, The ‘Today’ Show’s Book Club

Tara Conklin’s ‘The Last Romantics’ is the first book she wants viewers to read.

Today contributor Jenna Bush Hager has announced the launch of a new book club, Read with Jenna, for fans of the morning television program to participate in. She made the big reveal during the program on Tuesday, March 6, and also unveiled the first tome that she wants people to read along with her.

Sitting around a table in the show’s New York City headquarters, Hager explained the book club to her colleagues Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker.

“Y’all know I love to read. I’ve said this, probably, a thousand times. My mom [Laura Bush] was a librarian, so it’s basically in my DNA,” the 37-year-old said on Today, adding that she wants to share her “passion” with others.

There will be a different book to read each month, and thoughts and questions about it will be posted on the show’s Instagram account. Hager said that readers can follow along using the hashtag “#ReadWithJenna.”

Melvin then held up Hager’s first selection for the book club, which was wrapped in a brown paper bag. Once he unwrapped it, viewers saw which book they should dive into for the month of March: Tara Conklin’s novel The Last Romantics.

The 368-page hardcover, released just last month, is about Connecticut’s Skinner siblings — “Fierce Renee, sensitive Caroline, golden boy Joe, and watchful Fiona,” according to publisher William Morrow. Although “loyal and deeply connected” to each other, their tale involves a betrayal that goes on for many years. Their bond is later tested when confronted with a new family crisis that “forces them to question the life choices they’ve made and ask what, exactly, they will do for love.”

“A sweeping yet intimate epic about one American family, The Last Romantics is an unforgettable exploration of the ties that bind us together, the responsibilities we embrace, and the duties we resent, and how we can lose — and sometimes rescue — the ones we love.”

Author Conklin was “thrilled” after learning that the book she wrote was chosen to be Hager’s first book club pick. “Yes, I’m pinching myself… it’s going to be a fun month,” she wrote on Instagram. She also told her followers that they can freely ask her questions or comment on the book as they read it along with Hager and other fiction lovers.

Hager isn’t the only celebrity with a book club. Actress Reese Witherspoon leads the popular Reese’s Book Club x Hello Sunshine each month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, that club’s book to read for the month of March is Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Daisy Jones & The Six.