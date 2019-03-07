Radio Stations Have Dropped Michael Jackson’s Music Following Record-Breaking HBO Documentary

HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland has caused radio stations in New Zealand and Canada to drop Michael Jackson’s music.

The controversial two-part documentary that involves Wade Robson and James Safechuck giving individual accounts of allegedly being sexually abused by the legendary King of Pop has caused radio stations to remove his songs from their playlists, E! News reports. The “Thriller” singer’s music has also reportedly been dropped by three Montreal-based stations. Leon Wratt, the radio director for MediaWorks in Auckland, New Zealand released a statement to CNN regarding the decision for the sudden switch.

“Michael Jackson isn’t currently on any MediaWorks Radio stations’ playlists,” Wratt said. “This is a reflection of our audiences and their preferences—it is our job to ensure our radio stations are playing the music people want to hear.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Leaving Neverland brought record numbers to HBO as the third most-watched documentary in HBO’s 47-year history. The average audience following its finale on Monday was a reported 1.11 million. While many viewers have been torn between the allegations against the beloved pop star, his estate is still adamant that all allegations against the “Rock With You” singer are false. Many of his family members have spoken in defense of their lost loved one, including his brother Jackie and his nephew Taj.

“They are going through some troubling times,” Jackie shared with E! News. “It’s painful for them.”

In the wake of #LeavingNeverland, multiple radio stations across the globe have dropped The King of Pop's music out of their rotation entirely. https://t.co/EYoJW515gx — HYPEBEAST Music (@hypebeastmusic) March 6, 2019

Taj has stated that the men, especially Robson, have reportedly been after the Jackson estate since coming forward about the abuse in 2013. According to Yahoo! News, Taj echoes Jackie’s claims that the events have taken a troubling turn for his family. He said Robson’s claims have been the most unsettling, as the family “knows him very well” and dated his cousin Brandi for eight years, which he believes questions his credibility.

“If you have four hours [to watch the documentary], please have like 10 minutes to do a search. My uncle is no longer here, so it does matter about credibility and character. Take 10 minutes on Google and look up credibility,” he said. They’ve both changed their story three or four different times.”

Both Safechuck and Robson have said their fear of the “Man in the Mirror” is what stopped them from speaking out against him during the two molestation charges that were brought against him in 1993 and again in 2004. The men also claimed in the documentary Jackson “groomed” them early on not to tell anyone in the event he did face allegations of sexual abuse.

The streaming numbers for Leaving Neverland will be available on March 11, per E! News.