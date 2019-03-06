‘Bachelor’ Contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes Defends Herself Against ‘Trolls,’ Opens Up About Tough Experience

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has gone through an intense journey this winter thanks to Colton Underwood and The Bachelor. The beauty pageant queen opened up during filming about a very difficult situation she experienced in college, she introduced Colton to her family during a hometown date, and she got dumped right before the overnight fantasy suites. She also faced drama with some of her fellow bachelorettes and now that it’s all behind her, she’s opening up about it all.

Viewers were curious to see what Caelynn would have to say during Tuesday’s The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special. Miller-Keyes was quite emotional through much of it and things got heated as she butt heads with contestant Katie Morton over some hot-button topics.

Caelynn had also been repeatedly asked in various interviews whether she’d be open to being The Bachelorette and it sounds as if this all took a serious toll on her. Tuesday night she shared a lengthy message via her Instagram page and let loose.

Miller-Keyes wrote about how brutal some Bachelor fans have been toward her and some of her fellow contestants. By opening up in this social media post, she’s trying to get people to see that things have sometimes been taken too far. Caelynn pointed out that these contestants are real people and that the experiences they had while filming brought forth real emotions.

Many contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette develop a love-hate relationship with social media. It’s become quite common to see contestants using their social media pages to hype products and they can earn a hefty income that way. However, show fans can be incredibly cruel sometimes and it looks like Caelynn’s been experiencing that quite a bit already.

Miller-Keyes has been open about how she’s still working through the disappointment and pain she felt by falling for Underwood and being eliminated. At the same time, it looks like she’s doing her best to have some fun as this all plays out.

For example, Miller-Keyes got to chat with Ellen DeGeneres’ Bachelor recap crew this week and she shared a couple of photos from the experience via Instagram. Caelynn was all smiles and it looks like she had a blast.

E! News details that Caelynn struggled with revisiting all of the raw emotions of the split with Colton during Tuesday’s special. However, she thanks everybody with The Bachelor for how they handled the sensitive, personal topic she brought up with Underwood during their date in Sinagpore.

While Caelynn Miller-Keyes seems open to the idea of looking for love again via reality television at some point, it sounds as if she needs some time to heal and regain her footing after her experience on Colton Underwood’s season. Could she perhaps pop up on Bachelor in Paradise this summer? Her fans are definitely hoping that’ll be the case and they’ll be watching to see what she tackles next.