Khloe Kardashian Finding Out About More Women Tristan Thompson Cheated With, Per ‘The Sun’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split, but the news of his cheating continues to haunt his baby mama.

According to The Sun, Khloe Kardashian has been finding out that Tristan Thompson’s cheating was worse that she initially thought it to be. Sources claim that the NBA player cheated on Khloe with multiple women throughout their two year relationship, and that the reality star now expects more women to come forward with their own stories about Tristan.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian last April when photos of video of him kissing another woman surfaced while Khloe was nine months pregnant with the couple’s first child, True.

Kardashian decided to stay with Thompson and give him a second chance in hopes of keeping their family together. However, in February news hit the internet that Khloe and Tristan had split after Kardashian found out that Thompson had cheated with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Since that time, Khloe is said to be learning about Tristan’s cheating activities while they were together, allegedly realizing that he never stopped being unfaithful to her.

“Since the split, Khloe has found out a lot about what Tristan was up to when they were together. Initially, she blamed Jordyn for the end of the relationship and was furious with her But now she knows there were more girls, she can’t blame Jordyn for breaking up the family. She’s had messages — who knows if they’re true — filling her in on some details about other women he’s been chasing or spending time with. The rest of the family are fully expecting more women to go public, and more heartache for poor Khloe.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson has been seen dating a new woman in the days since splitting with Khloe Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been spotted with 28-year-old model, Karizma Ramirez.

The model has been spotted with Tristan twice since his split with Khloe, both times in New York City. Karizma has also been linked to singer Chris Brown. The pair were reportedly romantic back in 2013 during the same time that he was allegedly still involved in a relationship with Rihanna.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s break up, and possibly the reality star’s reaction to her baby daddy dating again so soon after their split, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for new episodes later this month.