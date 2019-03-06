Jasmine Tookes Poses In Nothing But A Towel On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes recently took to her Instagram account and stunned her 3.4 million fans by posting a snap wherein she is featured wearing nothing but a towel to flaunt her beautiful body.

Sitting in front of a mirror and applying some serum on her face, Jasmine looked absolutely stunning as she opted for a fresh-out-of-the-shower and makeup-free look. And to her fans’ delight, she posted not one or two but three pictures to provide an up-close image of her beautiful face and figure.

Within a few hours of having been posted and as of the writing of this piece, the snaps amassed more than 35,000 likes and close to 150 comments wherein fans reminded the hottie that she never fails to impress them.

Commenting on her beauty, one fan wrote that she is simply stunning even without makeup, while another one admired the model’s beautiful skin. Another one said that Jasmine is gorgeous and her pic is simply amazing.

Prior to posting the said photo, Jasmine stunned her fans with a video clip from the photo shoot of Victoria’s Secret Swimsuit 2019 collection wherein the 28-year-old model could be seen sporting some very sexy bikinis to flaunt her enviable figure — a decision that left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

And as fans are always eager to see Jasmine’s sultry photos, the video in question racked up more than 169,000 views and close to 600 comments wherein fans and followers showered the model with various compliments, calling her “extremely sexy,” “the epitome of beauty,” “the best Victoria’s Secret model,” and “amazing body.”

One fan wrote that he can’t take his eyes off Jasmine’s hot figure, while another one said that as soon as he saw the video, he blew a million kisses at her picture and sent hundreds of virtual hugs to express his admiration for the California native. While another fan wrote that he has been following many Victoria’s Secret models but to him, Jasmine’s video stood out because she is simply gorgeous.

Although Jasmine is predominately known as a bikini model because of her association with the lingerie company, the stunner also showed her glamorous side two weeks ago when she dressed up to attend an Oscars party.

Jasmine donned a breathtakingly gorgeous maroon strapless dress which not only accentuated her amazing figure but the color also looked amazing on her. And although Jasmine is well-known for applying minimal makeup, seeing her wearing a full face of makeup surprised many of her fans who opined that she looked nothing short of gorgeous.

Regarding her fit body, Jasmine does not keep any secrets and in an earlier interview with The Cut, Tookes said that although she works out really hard, it could, sometimes be a struggle for her.