Demi Lovato Glows In Rare New Instagram Selfie

After nearly two months of staying relatively silent on social media, Demi Lovato broke her selfie drought with a gorgeous new Instagram snap that fans of the singer went absolutely wild for.

The stunning shot shared on Wednesday, March 6 captured Demi from the neck up as she sat in a car, her piercing brown eyes staring down the camera that she held up in front of her. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer appeared to be wearing a white hoodie for the snap, and sported a full face of makeup that consisted of a thick coating of mascara and a nude, glossy lip for the day. Her glam for the day also included perfectly shaped brows and a shimmering highlighter along her cheekbones that made her bronze skin glow even more in the sunlight.

Demi had her long, dark tresses pulled back for the jaw-dropping photo, with just a few wisps of hair falling around her ears that sported a pair of large, sparkling diamond studs. The pop star posed for her own camerawork with her head slightly tilted to the side and rested an extended index finger on her chin, showing off her delicate rose tattoo that was done by the L.A.-based tattoo shop Winterstone.

Fans of the singer were far from shy about showing their love for Demi’s return to social media, awarding her latest selfie nearly 2.5 million likes after just two hours of going live on Instagram. Thousands of her 71 million followers also flocked to the comments section to take note of her radiant beauty that shone through the shot.

“That glow though!!!” gushed one of her followers, to which Demi responded by calling it “sobriety by Demi.”

Demi’s latest addition to her Instagram feed is her first selfie since January 14, and only her seventh post since returning to the platform in November following a life-threatening overdose last summer that caused her to check into a treatment facility for several weeks. Before the incident, the 26-year-old regularly posted to her Instagram account almost on a daily basis.

The snap also comes amid news that the “Confident” singer recently sought further treatment at a facility outside of Los Angeles.

“She has not relapsed since she overdosed. She did recently go to a facility but it was her own decision,” a source revealed to People earlier this week.

Now, Demi is back at home in L.A. and is in a “positive place” as she focuses on herself and her music career.