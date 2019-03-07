John Stamos Is A ‘Sucker’ For Nick Jonas, ‘Well Played’ Move In Hysterical Instagram Photo

John Stamos and Nick Jonas are having a little bit of fun on social media.

It seems that there may be a bromance brewing between John Stamos and Nick Jonas. The actor appears to be a huge Jonas Brothers fan. He was recently challenged by the youngest of the musical trio and has now thrown down the gauntlet in a hysterical Instagram photo

The Fuller House star posted the photo on Wednesday of himself lying on a pillowcase that has a photo of Nick Jonas on it. Stamos made the comment that he had the craziest dream last night as he is seen with his eyes closed facing the photo of Nick.

It all started last October when John was seen sporting a Jonas Brothers t-shirt under his jacket as he walked the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards. People went crazy on social media responding to the magic of him being a fan. Maybe he heard that there was a potential reunion between the brothers and decided to make his fandom known publicly. Or maybe he got wind that Nick, Joe, and Kevin were indeed ready to take that big step. Whatever the case was back then, the dad-of-one made quite an impression among Jonas fans.

By now, everyone has heard that the Jonas Brothers have indeed gotten back together and they have a new single out called “Sucker.” Just a few days before the announcement was made, Nick Jonas was seen walking through the airport wearing a familiar t-shirt under his coat. It had John Stamos stamped on the front actually wearing the Jonas shirt. That snapshot quickly made the rounds on social media.

Nick posted that same photo of himself on his Instagram and proceeded to issue a challenge to John Stamos telling him that it’s his move. It looks like he got his wish. The picture that the actor shared of Nick was just perfect, especially with all of the excitement this week of the Jonas reunion.

The 26-year-old singer liked the photo and also responded by simply saying, “Well played.”

People are loving the hilarious interaction between these two heartthrobs. Fans are waiting to see if Nick will be making the next move. Some are even commenting that there should be some type of collaboration between them since they are both singers as well.

In the meantime, John Stamos is busy with the fifth and final season of Fuller House and being daddy to son Billy. The Jonas Brothers will be putting out more music in the near future and making their rounds doing interviews as the world celebrates their reunion.

Stay tuned to see if there will be more from John Stamos and Nick Jonas. That 2009 Jonas tour shirt is sure getting around these days.