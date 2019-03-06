NBA Rumors: Lakers Have Made ‘Several Aggressive Offers’ For Anthony Davis

When it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers and a potential move to acquire Anthony Davis, NBA fans have had to contend with conflicting news from all over. Lakers controlling owner and president, Jeanie Buss, has insisted, per reporting from Hoops Rumors, that reports of what her team offered Davis are “fake news.”

Last week, Buss addressed the rumors at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, and while she didn’t explicitly refer to Davis by name, she explained that leaks and reports that the Lakers were looking to trade “our entire roster” for “a certain player” were untrue.

Despite Buss’ insistence that recent reports aren’t true, it seems that new rumors continue to hint that the Lakers had made serious efforts in order to acquire New Orleans Pelicans star, Anthony Davis.

Per a recent report from Hoops Rumors, per a recent report from the subscriber-only outlet The Athletic, staff writer Shams Charania has doubled down on claims that the Lakers made “several aggressive offers” to bring Davis out west. As Hoops Rumors note, one of the rumored proposals included Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma. Still, Charania route that undisclosed sourced indicated that the Pelicans had no intention of moving Anthony before the offseason, especially not to the Los Angeles Lakers.

As Hoops Rumors notes, Jeanie Buss and the Lakers were under the impression that rival teams had been leaking fake stories in order to intentionally damage chemistry between players. However, Charania also speculated that Buss was aware of any potential trade discussions, and explains that the Pelicans were similarly frustrated.

“We get off the phone with (the Lakers), and a minute later, offers are out there,” an unnamed New Orleans Pelicans source explained to Charania.

The notion that the Pelicans were going out of their way to damage the Lakers by leaking trade offers and rumors has gained traction as of late, but, at the time of writing, there is no concrete information which backs up (or disproves) these rumors.

Regardless of the rumors that surround Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers, plenty of other industry experts and players have been weighing in on the team’s problems this season. As archived on Twitter, the Lakers’ own LeBron James explained how inexperience has been a problem for the team this year.

“You have 4 guys in our top 8 rotation that you have to really rely on and it’s unfair to them to ask for so much when they’re in their second or third year,” LeBron told Tania Ganguli, who covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times.