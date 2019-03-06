Jennifer Lopez Heats Up Instagram In Black Bra & Leggings

Jennifer Lopez’s new collection in partnership with Niyama Sol just dropped, and the muse looks fire in it. On Wednesday, the singer, actress and producer took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a pair of leggings from the new drop, combined with a bra that puts her flawless figure on full display.

In the photo in question, J.Lo is donning lilac tights that feature her face on the side, paying homage to her 2001 J.Lo album, and trippy flower and striped patterns along both sides. The leggings sit high on J.Lo’s frame, helping accentuate her impossibly toned abs. She paired her tights with a skimpy black bra that goes over her the singer’s shoulders, drawing attention to her strong arms and shoulders.

The 49-year-old pop star is sitting in a comfy blue and gray armchair with her right leg over its arm while keeping the other one on the wood floor. She has one hand near her face, as she playfully bites on one finger while she smiles for the camera. Her other arm is resting on the leg that is propped up on the chair.

J.Lo is posing in a mustard-colored setting, which contrasts beautifully with the blue of the chair and the lilac of the leggings.

The singer is wearing her caramel hair in a middle part and down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her side. She is wearing a smokey eye in earth colors that match the walls and nude lips.

The post, which she shared with her impressive 87.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 474,000 likes and more than 3,900 comments in under an hour, at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to note how good she looks and share their admiration for the pop star.

“The most beautiful angel of God,” one user wrote.

“She literally looks better than she did 20 years ago,” another one chimed in.

As Shape reported last year, J.Lo partnered up with Niyama Sol to create an activewear collection inspired by her songs and album covers. Niyama Sol is an activewear brand that focus on sustainability. Its leggings, including those in Lopez’s collection, are made from a blend of spandex and recycled plastic, and feature thick waistbands and psychedelic patterns, that are designed to “make the booty look good,” as Lopez herself put it, according to the Shape article.