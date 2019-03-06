‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Michael Panders ‘Shamlessly’ To The Jury

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Michael plans to change strategies in his defense of Nikki and Victoria after hearing Rey’s testimony.

The Inquisitr reported that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) changes course for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) defense against charges that they murdered J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill). He’s never had clients who lied to him like these two Newman women. Now that he finally knows the truth, Michael sees that the only possibility he has of winning the case is putting Victoria on the stand, which will, in essence, put domestic violence on trial and make it much more difficult for a jury to convict her.

Speaking of that jury, Michael actor, Christian LeBlanc, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, Lauren Woodland (Brittany), and Lauralee Bell (Christine) pandering “shamelessly” to the men and women of the jury in Genoa City. The soap star, who’s rather famous for his exuberant selfies, took a picture of himself in front of a bevy of smiling men and women who appear to round out the jurors’ box in the daytime trial.

Unfortunately for Nikki and Victoria, the actor’s good time with the members of the jury out the set still might not mean a positive outcome for them in the storyline, though. In fact, if soaps were real life, the fraternization would most certainly lead to a mistrial, but soaps indeed are not real life.

As for the truth, LeBlanc lets everybody know “you can’t handle the truth.” Given all the leaks and spoilers abounding about the storyline, it’s very likely that the truth is incredibly far-fetched especially since recent Y&R tweets showed J.T. actor Thad Luckinbill taking a coffee break at Crimson Lights, which led many fans to presume that J.T. isn’t even dead. However, that theory hasn’t entirely played out just yet in the storyline.

Something will have to happen soon, though, because sending a large portion of the regular cast to prison won’t be an excellent look for Y&R considering it’s not typically a daytime drama about jail. Lily (Christel Khalil) is already in jail, and adding Nikki, Victoria, and possibly Sharon (Sharon Case) for any period of time would be a stretch for sure.

LeBlanc also recently shared an adorable behind-the-scenes clip of his co-star Woodland where she looked into her compact while waiting for scenes. The actress seemed surprised to find that she looked good.