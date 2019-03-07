Ariana Grande Unveils Her New Starbucks Drink, The Cloud Macchiato — And It’s As Dreamy As It Sounds

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Ariana Grande might be teaming up with Starbucks to launch her very own coffee drink.

The news was confirmed by the popular coffee franchise on the very next day. On Tuesday, Starbucks revealed that they would be adding a new product to their permanent menu — the deliciously frothy Cloud Macchiato, released in partnership with the pop star.

Ever since the big announcement, Ariana’s massive fan base – collectively known as Arianators – have been eager to find out more about the new exciting drink promoted by their favorite artist. The suspense was finally curbed by Ariana on Wednesday, after the “7 Rings” songstress took to Twitter to unveil her new Starbucks drink.

Earlier today, Ariana debuted the Cloud Macchiato in an alluring set of photos, ones which she shared with her 61.2 million Twitter fans. In the snapshots, the “Thank U, Next” hitmaker donned the iconic green Starbucks apron as she posed with two adorable dogs while holding an appetizing cup of coffee.

Judging by the new social media snaps, Ariana must have had great time during the photo shoot. The 25-year-old Grammy winner cozied up to her two canine companions and was even photographed sharing a sweet kiss with one of the dogs.

Aside from getting some puppy love, the gorgeous artist also posed for a lovely snapshot with two Starbucks staffers. In the photo, the “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” singer gave a coy wink to the camera as she held up the Cloud Macchiato.

In this particular Twitter snap, Ariana looked radiant as she held the green coffee straw pressed against her lips, showing a hint of a coquettish smile that put her cute dimple on full display.

The final photo in the collection showcased the Cloud Macchiato in all of its delicious goodness, as Ariana’s new coffee – presented in a clear cup with the singer’s name on it – took the spotlight in a snapshot of its own.

According to The Daily Mail, the Cloud Macchiato was inspired by Ariana’s love for everything cloud-shaped.

“The singer often uses the cloud emoji on her social and even came out with a cloud-shaped perfume bottle in February,” notes the media outlet.

The new Starbucks drink holds true to its name as it features “a cloud of cold foam.” The Cloud Macchiato is available in two tempting flavors – caramel and cinnamon – both varieties served iced and with a generous dollop of “fluffy” foam on top.

“Bold espresso cascades through light, fluffy layers of foam, topped with a drizzle of flavor,” the Starbucks website gives a mouth-watering description of the newly introduced coffee.

To showcase the new Iced Caramel Cloud Macchiato, Starbucks posted a hilarious reply to Ariana’s tweet, which featured their own version of the lyrics to “7 Rings.”

You want it, we got it.

You want it, we got it.

You like our cloud? Gee thanks, just made it.

☁️☕️ #CloudMacchiato https://t.co/e53DgQNq6u — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 5, 2019

In addition to the new photos, Ariana also shared a cute video of herself enjoying the Cloud Macchiato. In the short clip, the singer can be seen wearing the Starbucks apron and giving an enticing wink to the camera as she holds the coffee straw between her lips.

In classic Ariana Grande fashion, the pop star played around with an adorable snapchat filter to give herself an exaggerated cat-eye makeup and a pink nose, complete with pink fluffy ears.

Her tweets immediately went viral, garnering more than 116,000 likes and 3,400 comments each. While the vast majority of messages left by Twitter users were flattering, some people slammed the singer for promoting the egg-filled beverage despite claiming to be vegan, as reported by Vegan News.

Although Ariana did encourage her fans to try the soy version in the photo caption, some were quick to point out that even the soy Cloud Macchiato contains eggs, as detailed on the Starbucks website.