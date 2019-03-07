Billionaire Diamond Broker Dies During Penis Enlargement Surgery In Paris

Ehud Arye Laniado, 65, died of a heart attack during what is considered a dangerous procedure.

Ehud Arye Laniado, an Israeli-Belgian billionaire diamond dealer, has died unexpectedly in Paris during a penis enlargement operation. The gem expert was at an unidentified clinic on the Champs Elysee on Saturday when he unexpectedly had a heart attack.

The Daily Mail reports that Laniado’s company, Omega Diamonds out of Antwerp, Belgium, confirmed the 65-year old’s death. The firm issued a statement to say goodbye to Laniado.

“Farewell to a visionary businessman. It is with great sadness that we confirm that our founder Ehud Arye Laniado has passed away.”

Friends shared that Laniado, who was very concerned with his height and appearance was called “The Argentinian” as they thought he looked like a tango dancer. They added that he was a citizen of the world as he had homes in Belgium, Monaco and the Los Angeles suburb of Belair where he enjoyed “drinking fine wine with models and celebrities.”

His company shared through their website that Laniado would be buried in Israel.

“After living an exceptional life Ehud will be brought back home to Israel as his final resting place. He will be dearly missed by us all.”

A Belgian media source is reporting that the gem broker had a heart attack during the procedure when a substance was injected into his genitals.

While the Paris clinic isn’t releasing details about what went wrong during Laniado’s procedure, The Daily Mail says that despite being an outpatient surgery, there are many possible complications with penis enlargements.

Researchers at the University of California at Irvine followed the cases of 11 men who had complications after they had the penoplasty procedures ranging from injections to surgeries. The men ranged in age from 21 to 77, and some (4 out of the 11) initially had attempted to enlarge their penis on their own.

As a result of the at-home penis enlargement efforts, the men suffered “deformity, infection, gangrene, chronic ulceration and a buried penis,” and the majority of those men required follow-up surgery done by a urologist.

The research said that sadly, many of the men who undergo penis enlargement procedures are actually within the normal size range, but have a form of a body dysmorphic disorder, where they believe their penis is smaller than it actually is, according to the Journal of Sex Medicine.

“Most patients who seek penile augmentation have normal penile length and anatomy.”

In closing, the researchers concluded that in a penis enlargement procedure there is a “very real potential for devastating and long-lasting complications.”