‘NCIS’-Alum Pauley Perrette Is Heading Back To CBS

She may not be coming back as Abby, but she's getting the lead in her own series.

Rumors have been flying around about different characters on CBS’ hit show NCIS, and fans can’t possibly take another beloved team member leaving. The last big loss was Abby Sciuto in season 15 and that was one that was hard to take, but fans won’t be without her for too much longer. Well, they won’t get Abby, but they will get to see Pauley Perrette as she is heading back to CBS for a new show.

TV Line revealed that it has already been close to a year since Perrette left NCIS, but she couldn’t stay away from CBS for too long. She has snagged the female lead in a sitcom pilot called Broke which comes from Jennie Snyder Urman who is the creator of Jane the Virgin.

Starring opposite Perrette will be Jamie Camil who was also in Jane the Virgin.

Broke centers around a filthy rich trust fund baby who will be played by Camil. All of a sudden, the character will be cut off by his father and forced to find another way to live the life that he’s so used to, but it won’t be the same.

Camil’s character and his wife will be forced to move in with her estranged sister and live in her condo, but it will bring about some life adjustments. This is where Perrette comes in.

Perrette will play the role of the estranged sister who is named Jackie, and she appears to have some similar qualities to Abby of NCIS.

Jackie is a struggling single mom who is just trying to make ends meet, but she has her life together. The mom is sharp-witted and tough, but she’s also very loving and that is obvious by allowing her sister and brother-in-law to move into her home.

TV Line continues to give more details on Jackie as she is “the manager of a bar, Jackie is feisty, not easily cowed, sometimes hot-headed, the kind of woman who knows her way around a tool box and an acetylene torch.” While she isn’t pleased with having new roommates, there is enough love in her heart to bring them in.

It is interesting that Pauley Perrette is returning to CBS after the accusations brought forth saying she was the victim of multiple physical assaults on the set of NCIS. She did say that lies were being spread about her, but CBS and Perrette have both publicly revealed their relationship is well and not strained.

Either way, Perrette is heading back to “The Eye” as the female lead on Broke, and it’s going to be great for fans to see her TV return.