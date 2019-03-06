Jenna Johnson Has Bachelorette Party On The Road With ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Besties

The pro dancer had a surprise party while on the road for 'DWTS Live!'

Jenna Johnson is finishing up the final leg of the Dancing With the Stars Live! tour, but that doesn’t mean her wedding is taking a back seat. Plans for Johnson’s spring nuptials to fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy are in full swing, so it’s no surprise that the pretty pro dancer was feted with an epic bachelorette party hosted by some of her DWTS besties — while they were on the road.

In a sweet Instagram post, Jenna Johnson revealed that some of her closest Dancing With the Stars girlfriends threw her a surprise bachelorette party while they were on the road for the DWTS Live! tour. Johnson captioned a series of photos of herself posing with fellow dancing queens Witney Carson, Britt Stewart, Hayley Erbert, Lindsay Arnold, and Emma Slater during the on-the-road bachelorette bash in Las Vegas.

Johnson revealed that her bachelorette party included a decked out all-girls party bus and a trip to see the contemporary circus show Absinthe at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Jenna Johnson is pictured wearing a tiara and a sash in some of the photos.

“I feel so grateful to have these beauties in my life!!!” the Dancing With the Stars: Athletes champ captioned the sweet slideshow.

Jenna Johnson has been on the road for months with DWTS Live!, but now that the tour is coming to an end she is ready to put the full focus on her wedding to Val. Earlier this week, Johnson posted a photo from her wedding dress shopping to Instagram and noted that now that the tour is coming to an end, the realization that she is getting closer to being married is really hitting her.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have not announced their wedding date, but it supposedly set for later this spring, according to the celeb site Just Jared Jr. The timing is especially perfect because there is no cycle of Dancing With the Stars scheduled for this spring. Instead, the ABC celebrity ballroom competition will return next fall, presumably long after Jenna and Val tie the knot.

There has been no word on any bachelor party plans for groom-to-be Val Chmerkovskiy. Val previously told E! News that when he was in charge of planning his big brother Maks’ bachelor party, he didn’t have to do much because their whole life has been worth celebrating.

“Our entire life has been one big bachelor party, so it’s nice to celebrate the wedding and celebrate family and each other and two incredible people coming together,” Val said of his brother Maks and wife Peta Murgatroyd.