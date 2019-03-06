Selena Gomez Slams Snapchat’s Eye Color-Changing Filters

Selena Gomez has kept a relatively low profile on social media in recent months, and it may in part be due to some beef she has with at least one of the popular platforms. According to The Blast, the singer took to her Instagram account last night to air her grievances with the filters provided by Snapchat, which she slammed for using “pretty filters” that make users’ eyes blue no matter what their natural color is.

The 26-year-old has brown eyes herself, and demonstrated the effects of Snapchat’s many filters with a series of clips uploaded to her Instagram stories. The first captured the “Taki Taki” singer with flawlessly smooth skin and a pair of oversized glasses that framed her now piercing blue eyes as she spoke to her followers.

“Am I supposed to have these eyes to like…look good?” she questioned.

She then switched to two filters that weren’t quite as glamorous. The first stretched her face out longways a deepened her voice, while the second one scrunched up her face, enlarged her lips and gave her a high pitched voice. Selena took note that both of these filters kept her natural eye color.

“I don’t understand,” she said. “They have all the blue eyes for the ones that are like really pretty and then I put on this and it’s like BROWN. BROWN EYES. It’s like…why?”

Ultimately, Selena decided that she would simply forego Snapchat for all her future social media posting.

“I think I’ll just stick to the Gram,” she concluded, before reminding her fans that “brown eyes are beautiful.”

Luckily, Selena boasts 146 million followers on Instagram, which earns her the title of second most followed female on the platform and all but assures any future posts will still achieve worldwide recognition.

Just last week, the singer took to the popular social media site to announce that her latest tune “I Can’t Get Enough” was available to stream. Within six days, Selena’s post revealing her latest project — which she collaborated on with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin — has racked up more than 8.7 million likes.

Selena’s latest track is only the start of the many exciting plans she has for 2019.

A source recently revealed to Entertainment Tonightthat the singer is in a “really good place” and has been hard at work in the recording studio following a rough end to 2018 that caused her to briefly take a step outside the spotlight.