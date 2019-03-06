‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 13 Preview: The Kingdom Is Threatened And A Whisperer Is Bitten

Alpha attempts to retrieve what belongs to her as Daryl and Connie appear in a new setting.

As the Fair approaches in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, the Whisperers story continues to evolve. The Kingdom also get threatened in Episode 13. However, as yet, they have no idea who this group is. So, what else will happen in Episode 13 of The Walking Dead Season 9?

AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 13 (titled “Chokepoint”).

“Daryl’s daring rescue mission forces Alpha to unleash a group of her own to retrieve what belongs to her, even if the price is paid in blood. The Kingdom’s plans to reunite the communities is put in jeopardy.”

So, from that information, viewers will likely see Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) reaction to her daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), being taken once more. And, as the Episode 13 synopsis suggests, the price for this return will be much higher than previously. The question is, whose blood will be spilled in the next episode of The Walking Dead?

The Episode 13 synopsis also mentions the Kingdom, which has not had a lot of air time lately in The Walking Dead. However, viewers do know that this community is organizing a fair to help keep trade lines open.

Skybound has released a trailer that also deals with this part of the upcoming storyline. In the latest Walking Dead trailer, a discussion is being had between King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Carol (Melissa McBride), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and Diane (Kerry Cahill). The Kingdom has received a disturbing letter and, for eagle-eyed fans, the letter has the same red symbol on the back of it as was seen when the group made their side trip to the movie theater recently. As previously discussed by The Inquisitr, this symbol may be connected to the Whisperers.

Jace Downs / AMC

During the Episode 13 trailer, the group discusses what they should do considering the group who sent the threatening letter have stated that a toll must be paid for people to use their highway — which is the very road many people will be using to travel to the Fair. Of course, for fans of the comic books on which The Walking Dead is based, this scene will likely instill some fear for the safety of certain characters within the TV series.

You can view the clip for Episode 13 of The Walking Dead Season 9 below.

Skybound has also released some Episode 13 images. While many of the images pertain to the Kingdom and the Fair, there are some interesting images that add extra insight into what could happen in Episode 13 of The Walking Dead Season 9.

Several images show Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) in what appears to be a new setting. It is unclear how this will unfold in Episode 13, though.

Images of Hilltop traveling are also shown. However, there may be trouble for them as one image shows them encounter a massive log across the road. Another image shows some apprehension within the group. So, it is possible this fallen tree could be the handiwork of whoever wrote the threatening letter to the Kingdom.

Finally, one image shows what appears to be a bitten member of the Whisperers. Beta (Ryan Hurst) is squatting next to this character. As yet, there is no information on what has caused the Whisperer to get bitten so fans will just have to tune in on Sunday night to find out more.

You can view the Episode 13 images in the gallery below.

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 13 Preview: The Kingdom Is Threatened And A Whisperer Is Bitten AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Carol and Ezekiel

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Carol, Ezekiel

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Addy, Gage, Rodney

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Beta

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Carol and Nabila

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Carol Peletier

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Carol, Diane

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Carol, Nabila

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Carol

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Connie and Daryl Dixon

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Daryl Dixon, Connie

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Earl, Tammy Rose

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Hilltop community

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, King Ezekiel, Carol Peletier

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Magna, Tara, Yumiko

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Tammy Rose

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Chokepoint, Yumiko, Magna

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, King Ezekiel

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, Tara

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 13, The Whisperers

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 13 of Season 9 on Wednesday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.