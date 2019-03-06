WWE News: Salaries And Total Pay For Vince McMahon, Triple H, Shane McMahon, And Others In WWE

The salaries and bonuses for WWE executives have been made public for all to see.

In this day and age, almost everything is public knowledge and that includes the salaries of those in numerous companies around the world. When it comes to professional wrestling, a number of the contract details and salaries for the superstars/wrestlers end up getting out there for all to see. Now, the total amount of pay for Triple H, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and a number of other WWE executives has been revealed.

This is the time of year when information such as salaries and other details is released online, and it just takes someone finding them to spread the word. Wrestling Inc. came across a new SEC filing that was filed by WWE and it reveals the salaries and bonus

While not all of the superstar’s salaries and such are listed in this filing, the majority of the executives did have theirs revealed. As expected, Vince McMahon stayed on top with $1.4 million for 2019 which is equal to the last two years.

One thing that will be interesting to see is how Vince’s salary looks in 2020 when he ends up working more with the XFL. His football league has been revived and it will have its first season in February of next year, and that may cause him to devote the majority of his time to it instead of WWE.

WWE

The others who were a part of the filing were Vince’s children Stephanie and Shane McMahon, his son-in-law Triple H, and a few other executives. Stephanie pulled in $2.81 million in 2018 and that included her non-executive pay. Shane McMahon received performance pay of $955,175 in 2018.

Here are some of the other WWE executives who had their base salaries revealed for the current year.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative Triple H – $710,000

WWE Co-President George Barrios: $935,250

WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson – $935,250

WWE Executive Producer and Chief of Global TV Production Kevin Dunn – $950,000

Those numbers do not include any kinds of stock options, bonuses, or anything other than their base salaries.

For instance, in 2018, Triple H’s base salary as an executive was $684,125 which shows he will make more in 2019. Adding together that amount from last year along with performance pay, stock options, and bonuses, Triple H ended up making a total of $5.031 million in 2018.

Some people believe that professional wrestling may not be around long as it isn’t nearly as popular as it was back in the days of the “Monday Night Wars.” While that may be true, seeing the numbers behind the salaries and pay of some of the executives, it’s hard to deny that WWE is doing big numbers. Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and many others work very hard to bring entertainment to millions and they’re getting paid well for it.