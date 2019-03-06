‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Confirms The Fate Of Fan-Favorite Tormund

Did Tormund survive the attack at Eastwatch?

Ever since the final Season 7 episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones aired, fans have been wondering about the fate of Tormund (Kristofer Hivju). As the ice dragon attacked the Wall, Tormund and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) were in the middle of the chaos and fans were unsure if they made it out alive. The Season 8 trailer has now confirmed their fate.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the upcoming season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

For many fans of Game of Thrones, Tormund the wildling is a firm favorite. And, considering he and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) appear to have unfinished business that, according to Tormund, includes monster babies, viewers were worried the ship had sailed regarding this couple after trouble at the Wall in the Season 7 finale.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new trailer has been released for the final season of Game of Thrones and fans have been analyzing it ever since. As a result of this, viewers have discovered that the new trailer for the final season has revealed the fate of Tormund and Beric Dondarrion.

A single flash seems to identify Tormund from behind as he is involved in a battle. However, HBO went one step further and actually shows Tormund, Beric, and Edd Tollett (Ben Crompton) together. This means that Tormund and Beric have likely survived the attack on the Wall. For fans wanting to see this part of the trailer, you need to watch the trailer below at the 30-second mark.

And, as IGN points out, with the characters appearing with Edd Tollett, it seems likely that they have not only survived but have managed to make it from Eastwatch, where the Wall attack occurred, and all the way to Castle Black, as this is the last location Edd has been seen at. However, there is also the possibility that Edd has traveled to Eastwatch in order to survey the damage. Which means fans will have to wait a little longer until Season 8 premieres in April to find out the exact location of these characters.

In addition, this is certainly no confirmation that Tormund survives the entirety of the final season of Game of Thrones, only that he survived the attack on the Wall. So fans still have to wait until the entire season airs to determine whether Tormund and Brienne will ever get those monster babies Tormund has been dreaming of.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, and its individual episodes, has not yet been released. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggest that viewers will get extended episodes for at least part of the final season.