‘Vanderpump Rules’ Update: Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Addresses Split On Instagram

What is the movie producer saying about their 2018 breakup?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may have parted ways during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules but, as fans saw during this week’s show, their split didn’t last.

On March 5, Emmett took to Instagram, where he addressed the breakup and revealed just how long he and Kent spent away from one another.

After a fan asked about his split, Emmett explained that he and Kent took a break from their relationship “a year ago for 17 hours.”

During last Monday’s episode, Kent broke down while talking to Brittany Cartwright and revealed she was done with Emmett after learning he had betrayed her trust by getting drunk while she was away after they both promised one another they would remain sober for the sake of their relationship.

After initially making the sobriety vow, Kent treated her female co-stars to a girls trip to Solvang, California, where she remained alcohol-free as her co-stars indulged in winery visits. Meanwhile, Emmett stayed back home in Los Angeles, where it was later revealed that he had gotten extremely drunk and forgotten his name.

After learning what had happened, Kent felt extremely upset, especially due to the fact that Emmett had called her numerous times during her trip to make sure she was still sober.

Just two months after Kent and Emmett’s brief split, the couple traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Emmett proposed to his girlfriend of about two-and-a-half years.

On Instagram, Kent and Emmett confirmed the exciting news with their fans and followers and shared photos of Kent’s massive ring. Kent also showed off pictures to People magazine as she spoke to the outlet about her happy news.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent said of Emmett’s proposal.

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!” she added.

Kent and Emmett are planning to walk down the aisle sometime next year.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.