Iggy Azalea Has Clapped Back At Trolls Saying She Looks 40-Years-Old

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has recently responded to her trolls who are claiming she looks 40-years-old. The “Black Widow” hitmaker quote tweeted an account to remind those that she’s really 12 years younger than everyone thinks she is.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Kash Doll told her fans that she’s often mistaken for being older than she actually is, expressing that she sometimes hears fans say she’s over 30-years-old when she’s only 21.

This resulted in Azalea quote tweeting her about those who think she looks much older too.

“Girl don’t worry, I’m 28 pushing 40 online. Lol,” Iggy clapped back to her haters.

The tweet has been liked over 2,000 times with her fans replying, joining in on the joke.

Recently, Azalea announced she has a new single titled “Sally Walker” coming out next week, March 15. This will be her first single released since “Kream,” her collaboration with Tyga in 2018.

In 2014, Iggy went to No. 1 in the U.S. with her smash hit “Fancy” featuring British singer-songwriter Charli XCX.

Her debut album, The New Classic, released in 2014, and peaked at No. 2 in Australia and Canada, No. 3 in the U.S. and New Zealand, and No. 5 in the U.K. She gained herself five Grammy nominations the following year — Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The album was re-released and was titled Reclassified. “Beg For It” featuring MØ and “Trouble” featuring Jennifer Hudson became the last two singles from the era.

In August 2018, she released an EP, Surviving The Summer, which consisted of six tracks. This was her last project with Island Records.

In 2015, she won Top Rap Song at the Billboard Music Awards as well as Woman Of The Year at the GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards the following year.

Throughout her career, Azalea has collaborated with many artists — Tyga, Wiz Khalifa, Charli XCX, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora, T.I., Ellie Goulding, and Steve Aoki to name a few.

Since parting with Island Records, Billboard reported that Iggy said she signed a new deal with Empire worth $2.7 million. That Grape Juice announced that her second studio album will be titled In My Defense. No release date has been confirmed yet. Spin noted that she has a tattoo on her finger that says “distortion” on it. It’s a tattoo dedicated to her never-released second album, Digital Distortion.

On Instagram, Iggy has over 12.8 million followers while on Twitter, she has over 7.91 million.