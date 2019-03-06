Mark Harmon On How Long He Will Remain Leroy Jethro Gibbs And When The End Of ‘NCIS’ Will Come

It may be hard to accept, but 'NCIS' may not have too much longer.

NCIS is in the middle of Season 16, and it’s hard to believe that the series is anywhere near coming to an end. Still, television shows can only last so long on the air, despite ratings staying up — and even with the popularity of a particular show continuing to grow. Mark Harmon is now speaking out on how long he will remain in the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs — and when everyone will know that it’s time for NCIS to conclude.

A number of different cast mates have come and gone over the years, but one of the biggest mainstays on NCIS is Harmon’s character. He has stayed in control of his NCIS team, and has continued to work year-in and year-out — even though there have been numerous rumors of his departure from the hit CBS show.

In a recent interview with People, Harmon was asked about doing something else with his life, as he had been on NCIS for nearly two decades. It appears as if the rumors simply aren’t true — as he’s not prepared to hang it all up yet.

“I’ve been around long enough to know what this is. That commitment is part of what I signed up for; I know when this show ends that’s it — there won’t be anything else like this for me.”

Fans can breathe one small sigh of relief knowing that all of the rumors are nothing more than speculation with no truth behind them. Harmon is planning on staying on as Gibbs for as long as NCIS is on the air, but how long will that be?

It is all but certain that NCIS is going to be renewed for a 17th season on CBS, as the show is continuing to do very well. Harmon even revealed that the series is doing better ratings this year than the last, “which for a show of this age is sort of remarkable.”

There are not many television series which end up making it to a full decade on the air, and 15 years is even more of an accomplishment. Now, NCIS is continuing to build its momentum — but Harmon feels as if everyone will know when it’s time to call it quits.

“I’ve always thought if there’s ever a time where the writers are walking into the room and going ‘I don’t know what to do,’ then I think we all have to look at each other and call it a day. But we’re not there yet.”

It doesn’t seem as if NCIS is going anywhere anytime soon, and that’s great news for the fans. With it still being one of the highest rated shows on all of television, CBS would be foolish to let the series go before the team is ready to quit. As long as the fans keep tuning in — and the numbers stay up — NCIS will likely stay on the air. Mark Harmon, at least according to his own word, will enjoy remaining in the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs.