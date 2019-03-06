‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Rey Outs Sharon

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Sharon’s role in the Fab Four’s arrest finally comes to light via Rey Rosales’s testimony. The news leaves Phyllis, Nikki, and Victoria shocked.

For a while now, Sharon (Sharon Case) has happily allowed Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to take the brunt of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) anger over the Fab Four’s big secret falling apart. Why should Sharon reveal to anyone that she’s the one who first spilled the beans to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso)? Even Phyllis didn’t realize it was Sharon who gave them away when she negotiated her deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Rey went to Sharon on Valentine’s Day evening to profess his love for her after his wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) called out his brother Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name during an intimate moment. Then, shortly after Sharon returned his profession of love, Rey noticed a strange 911 call on the night that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) died. He inadvertently saw the paperwork because Sharon had been working on filing her taxes. After some pushing from Rey, Sharon began her confession, but Rey did not read her the Miranda Rights until she was over halfway through her admission.

There is nothing stronger than a parent’s love for their child. ❤️ #YR pic.twitter.com/zepUfV6ATG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 5, 2019

Because Brittany (Lauren Woodland) is a savvy lawyer, she figured everything out and calls Rey to the stand, according to She Knows Soaps. Unfortunately for Rey Brittany insists that he answer her questions about that evening, and Mia is right there in the courtroom too. Supposedly Mia is pregnant, but she made that story up to keep Rey from arresting her for attacking Lola (Sasha Calle) thinking that she was Abby (Melissa Ordway).

For Brittany, it’s strange that Rey, who professes to be a happily married man, conducted business at Sharon’s on the holiday evening when he presumably should’ve been home with his wife. Brittany tries to get Rey to admit that he set Sharon up and lied to her just to get her confession. However, Rey cannot do that because it’s not the truth — Rey loves Sharon.

Rey’s admission of love leaves Mia as mad as a hornet, and Christine isn’t too far behind. Rey offers Christine his resignation over the legal debacle, but it’s going to take a lot more than that to get Mia to calm down. She confronts her husband about loving another woman, and unfortunately for Mia and Rey things may not end up very happily. However, all of Rey’s shenanigans may end up with Sharon beating the murder charges.