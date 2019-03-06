Oprah Winfrey Shares Her Reaction To Best Friend Gayle King’s Interview With R. Kelly

Gayle King caught the attention of millions when she sat down for an explosive interview with R. Kelly. As expected, the intense discussion has garnered tons of reactions from R. Kelly’s fans and the many viewers who believe he’s guilty. But apparently, Oprah Winfrey is also part of the millions of people who viewed the segment. Now, she’s reportedly sharing her reaction to her best friend Gayle King’s highly publicized interview.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Oprah Winfrey took to Twitter to commend her best friend. Not only did the billionaire businesswoman applaud her friend for her journalistic integrity, but she also noted how she remained calm despite R. Kelly’s antics. Although it’s no secret Oprah watched the interview, her reference to Gayle’s calm nature was likely based on the part of the interview where iconic photos captured R. Kelly becoming unhinged.

In just a short period of time, Oprah Winfrey’s tweet has gone viral with her followers flooding the post with their reactions to the interview.

The latest news follows a massive news cycle about R. Kelly, his sex tapes, and his alleged sexual involvement with underage girls. For the first time this year, R. Kelly has opted to speak publicly about the mounting allegations against him.

Bravo @GayleKing for calm and and steady focus during #RKelly interview. Outstanding job!

Tell @CBSThisMorning we want to see the whole thing. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 6, 2019

From the incriminating interviews featured on Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly to the charges he’s currently facing, R. Kelly and Gayle touched on all of the intense topics when the Grammy Award-winning singer appeared on CBS Morning News.

While many parts of the interview have been highlighted, one of the most notable parts of the interview centered on R. Kelly’s outburst where he nearly lost it trying to defend himself against the ongoing allegations. A distraught R. Kelly leaped from his chair screaming as Gayle King held her composure. At one point, the singer’s outburst was so bad, he reportedly had to be restrained.

The photos from the interview have gone viral and, like Oprah Winfrey, many viewers have also commended Gayle for remaining calm despite R. Kelly’s explosive outbursts. Although R. Kelly wasn’t exactly pleased with some of the questions Gayle asked, the interview is likely just one of many interrogations to come.

R. Kelly is currently facing 10 charges of aggravated sexual assault in connection with four alleged victims. So far, attorney Michael Avenatti – the celebrity attorney representing one of R. Kelly’s unnamed victims – has confirmed two sex tapes have been turned over to Cook County, Illinois, prosecutors. However, he has also indicated that a third tape could be uncovered in the very near future.

It is unclear whether or not the third tape features a different underage girl, but R. Kelly could face additional charges if there is another alleged victim. If convicted on the 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault, R. Kelly could face a maximum of 70 years in prison.