Camila Cabello Slays Cover Of The Late Selena Quintanilla’s ‘Dreaming Of You’ At Houston Concert

Selena Quintanilla may be gone but her music will live on forever.

It’s a tall order to cover a song by the late singer but Camila Cabello rose up to the challenge and absolutely killed her rendition of Selena’s hit “Dreaming of You” at her March 5 concert at Houston, Texas’ famed RodeoHouston venue. Camila started the surprise by telling fans at that point in her show, she usually sings a love song. So what better way to honor Selena in her home state than singing a gorgeous rendition of her song?

After the show, Cabello tweeted the video to fans and so far, the tweet has earned the singer a ton of attention with over 9,o00 retweets, 44,000 likes, and over 2,000 comments. While some fans shared the amazing video on their own Twitter accounts, countless others took to the original account to comment on how amazing it was to hear Camila’s version of Selena’s hit song.

“YOU WERE GREAT I WAS RIGHT THERE CHEERING U ON LOVE U,” one fan wrote.

“We need a full cover!!! It was beautiful.”

“I love this so much i wasn’t even there but even experiencing that magical moment through a screen made me cry,” another chimed in.

“Ahhhh last nights show was amazing thank you Camila I love you,” one more gushed.

55,001 souls dreaming of Selena last night at the Houston rodeo. We love you, Selena ???? pic.twitter.com/NI6zdi7hkJ — camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 6, 2019

Selena’s official music video of the hit song is definitely one of her most popular ones as it has amassed 24 million views on YouTube alone. As fans know, Quintanilla’s life was cut tragically short on March 31, 1995. As Popsugar reports, Selena was at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas, with fan club manager Yolanda Saldivar when the two got into an argument and Saldivar shot Quintanilla.

Prior to that, Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., discovered that Yolanda had embezzled over $60,000 from members of Selena’s fan club. It was brought to his attention after fans were sending letters to let them know that they were not receiving the signed merchandise that they had paid for. Yolanda was fired after the discovery and Selena was meeting her at a hotel to get financial paperwork from Saldivar when she was shot in the shoulder.

Selena managed to make it to the lobby of the hotel but was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital. After a 10-hour standoff with police, Yolanda was apprehended and found guilty of the murder. She is currently serving time at a Gatesville, Texas, prison and will be eligible for parole in 2025.

At the time of her death, Selena was only 23-years-old.