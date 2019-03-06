Liam Payne Defends Kylie Jenner Against Piers Morgan’s ‘Self-Made Billionaire’ Doubts

On Wednesday, Liam Payne fired back at Piers Morgan when the U.K. journalist tweeted that Kylie Jenner cannot be considered a self-made billionaire. The two entered a bit of a heated argument on the social media site, prompting other users to join in on the debate. Forbes announced Jenner as the youngest self-made billionaire to date on Tuesday, and the question of where her money really came from has been hot ever since.

The argument began when Morgan wrote that Jenner became famous when her sister, Kim Kardashian, starred in a leaked sex tape in 2007, according to Hollywood Life.

“Kylie Jenner isn’t a ‘self-made’ billionaire, she’s a SELFIE-made billionaire profiting off the back of her big sister’s sex tape,” the journalist wrote in one tweet. “What a tragic reflection on our shallow social media society!”

In another, he called the 21-year-old makeup mogul a “vacuous, talentless dimwit.”

Payne immediately called out Morgan for his harsh critique.

“I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk s*** about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention,” the 25-year-old former One Direction singer wrote. “At least Kylie has her own business she built herself. Why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people.”

Payne later told Morgan to “say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people.”

Kylie Jenner is the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reaching a 10-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg https://t.co/P18m2ldrQk #ForbesBillionaires pic.twitter.com/RrenNvGbbE — Forbes (@Forbes) March 5, 2019

While Kardashian did rise to fame after the tape’s release in 2007, the Kardashian-Jenner family continued on to star in their own reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, for 15 seasons and counting.

Jenner, in particular, also launched her own cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2015, E! News reported. The brand became extremely successful despite only being sold online and in pop-up stores for the first few years. In 2018, Jenner signed a deal to have her products sold in Ulta Beauty stores beginning in the holiday season.

Despite the success of her business, many critics claim that her family’s privileged and wealthy background gave her a big push. However, Jenner insisted in the past that her parents cut her off financially when she was 15, encouraging her to earn her own money.

“I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited,” she told Paper Magazine, according to CNN.

Forbes reported that Kylie Cosmetics’ revenue reached $360 million in 2018, a 9 percent increase from the previous year. Overall, Jenner is said to be worth over $900 million. At 21-years-old, she earned the “youngest self-made billionaire” title faster than Mark Zuckerberg.