WWE Rumors: Backstage Plans For John Cena Have Him Facing A Brand New Champion At ‘WrestleMania 35’

John Cena may go after one of the titles he has truly coveted in the past.

At the beginning of January, John Cena returned to both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, but his comeback lasted only a few weeks. He was written out of WWE storylines and the Royal Rumble with an “ankle injury,” but he actually had to go film another movie for a few weeks. Now, there are rumors swirling that plans are in place for Cena to return sometime this month and have a huge title match at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Even though Cena hasn’t been on WWE television for more than a month, there were still plans for him to have a big match at WrestleMania 35. The original plan was for him to face off with Lars Sullivan, but as reported by Inquisitr, the big man from NXT never made his main roster debut and his status with the company is up in the air.

WWE is going to want to have one of their very biggest stars on the show, but who could he possibly face?

According to Ringside News, hints are being dropped at a possible feud and match for Cena upon his return, and it would be with Samoa Joe. On last night’s episode of SmackDown Live, Joe won his first main roster gold by capturing the WWE United States Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

He also took a bit of a shot at Cena, which may be the start of their feud.

Former U.S. Champion R-Truth had started up the “Open Challenge” for his belt, and that is something which was made quite popular by John Cena when he held the title. On SmackDown Live, Truth had his challenge answered by Andrade, Samoa Joe, and Rey Mysterio, which turned into a multi-man match.

Joe ended up winning the title and in a backstage interview, he warned any and all superstars coming after his newly won championship. At the same time, Samoa Joe called R-Truth a “fool” for looking at John Cena as his hero while holding the U.S. Title.

Rumor has it that this could lead to John Cena’s return to WWE and a feud with Samoa Joe over the United States Championship. If that ends up happening, it would eventually move ahead to a match for the title at WrestleMania 35 in April.

For now, this is all speculation and plans could very well change until WWE actually comes out and announces them. The card for WrestleMania 35 only has a few matches officially announced for it, but more will come out in the next month. While just a rumor, most fans certainly wouldn’t mind seeing John Cena face off against Samoa Joe for the U.S. Title on the biggest show of the year.