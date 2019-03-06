Mackenzie Edwards Reveals If She And ‘Teen Mom OG’ Husband Ryan Edwards Will Have Another Baby

While Ryan Edwards is in jail, his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, is waiting for his release. While she waits, she is busy caring for her two sons. She and Ryan welcomed their baby, Jagger, into the world a few months before he was arrested — but fans wonder if the couple will try for another baby after Ryan is released from jail. According to a new report from Radar Online, Mackenzie took to Instagram Live and dished on her life, including how often she talks to Ryan, and if they plan on having another baby.

Although Ryan is in jail — and has been since January — she revealed that she talks to her husband “daily.” Ryan will reportedly be in jail until at least April, when he has his next court hearing.

Mackenzie and Ryan married in May of 2017. Shortly after their wedding, Ryan went to rehab. In 2018, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby together. Mackenzie has one child from her previous marriage, and Ryan has a son from his relationship with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. Mackenzie and Ryan welcomed their baby, Jagger, into the world in October of 2018 while Ryan was away for another rehab stint. He went home shortly before the holidays, just in time to spend them with his family. However, he was arrested in January, and has been in jail since.

While the couple has a total of three kids between them, fans wonder if they will have another baby anytime soon. Mackenzie opened up about her baby plans during her Instagram Live session, and her answer may surprise fans!

“None, I’m done,” she told viewers, “I had two, done. We have three boys together. That’s enough!”

It sounds like Mackenzie is content with the number of kids she has, and isn’t looking to add anymore anytime soon.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie recently opened up about her first marriage — and revealed that she got married when she was 17-years-old, to her oldest son’s father. She revealed she did it to “do the right thing.” However, she revealed that it ended up being the “wrong thing,” and that things ended “very badly.”

A new season of Teen Mom OG is reportedly going to be airing sometime in the future. While there aren’t a lot of details available, Mackenzie did reveal that she and Ryan will be coming back for the new season and — as previously reported by The Inquisitr — she claims they have already filmed a “bunch of episodes.”