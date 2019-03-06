WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Hints At Major Gimmick Change Upon Return From Injury

From his beginnings as a villainous ballroom dancer who wouldn’t wrestle unless his opponents say his name in a certain way, to his most recent run as one-half of Breezango, aka “The Fashion Police,” Monday Night Raw superstar Fandango has been used as a comedy character. Much like it is with other comedy-based WWE wrestlers, this has often entailed appearing in filler segments or losing quick matches to better-pushed opponents as an enhancement talent. However, it now appears that Fandango is planning to debut a far more serious character than what fans are used to, while also seemingly close to returning to the ring after several months on the sidelines with a torn labrum.

As recapped by WrestlingNews.co, Fandango was featured in a video posted Wednesday on WWE’s Performance Center YouTube account, as he discussed how his recovery has gone so far. Aside from confirming that WWE’s doctors have allowed him to do cardio after a six-month period of physical therapy, he also explained that all the time he’s spent away from the ring has made him “miss performing,” while also acknowledging that wrestlers could, at some point, lose passion for their work, only to regain it after “[losing] it all” through a serious injury.

Regarding his gimmick, Fandango was quoted as saying that he’s considering a change in character, one that could be inspired by the “hard-hitting,” technically proficient matches he grew up watching as a child.

“I was watching some of my old matches [and] I like doing comedy stuff in the ring but I think I’d like to have serious matches … I kind of checked the comedy box off on my body [of] work.”

Although both of the wrestlers he mentioned are firmly entrenched in SmackDown Live‘s upper card, Fandango also expressed a desire to have a match against reigning WWE Champion Daniel Bryan or AJ Styles.

While Fandango, real name Curtis Hussey, appears to be at a point where he’s ready to move on from the less serious gimmicks that made him, at various points in time, very popular with WWE fans, it’s still far from guaranteed that WWE will allow such a character change. There’s also the chance that he might find it hard to get on television upon his return, given how WWE’s main roster has more than 100 wrestlers at the present, as noted by Bleacher Report. However, the fact that Fandango is working out at the Performance Center could be a sign that it won’t be long before WWE clears him to wrestle once again.