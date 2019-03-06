Ryan Seacrest Publicly Slams Blac Chyna For Dragging Him Into Her Kardashian Court Drama, Per ‘Radar’

Ryan Seacrest is reportedly fed up with Blac Chyna and her ongoing legal drama with her estranged ex-fiance Rob Kardashian and his famous family. In fact, things are reportedly so bad Ryan has filed court documents detailing his frustration in regards to being dragged into Chyna and Rob’s legal proceedings.

According to Radar Online, on Tuesday, March 5, Ryan Seacrest filed an opposition in response to Blac Chyna’s “motion to compel compliance with deposition subpoena for personal appearance.” The court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court detail what Seacrest’s legal team describes as “harassment” and an “unduly burden.”

“Plaintiff’s motion is nothing more than a transparent attempt to harass and unduly burden a third party – Mr. Seacrest – whom, as Plaintiff is well aware, has no relevant testimony to offer,” the court documents read.

In a nutshell, the LIVE with Kelly & Ryan co-star, who is also an executive producer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians claims he has “nothing whatsoever to do with the events giving rise to this action.”

Ryan Seacrest’s team went on to detail why Blac Chyna has no legitimate reason to demand a deposition. The entire debacle between Ryan and the exotic model began with a simple tweet. Even now, the tweet is said to be the only reason for the deposition.

“She admits that the only information she has obtained thus far that has anything to do with Mr. Seacrest is a single tweet in which Mr. Seacrest merely referenced the existence of the subject television show and irrelevant text messages from Mr. Seacrest in which he checked on the health of Defendant Robert Kardashian in connection with events that are not even at issue in this case,” the filing claimed.

However, Ryan is not only trying to dissociate from the drama. He’s also requesting that the court sanction Blac Chyna in the amount of $2,460. The latest news follows a string of reports about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s ongoing drama. The two began a whirlwind romance at the beginning of 2016 and less than three months later they were engaged to be married.

Just weeks after they announced the engagement, Blac Chyna was pregnant with their daughter, Dream. Then, they landed their own reality spinoff Rob & Chyna which was supposed to document the timeline leading up to their wedding. But, by the time their daughter was born in November of that year, things were beginning to fall apart for Chyna and Rob. That’s when the ongoing drama began. When they split, the two became embroiled in a heated custody and child support battle over their daughter with Chyna demanding sizable support payments.

Now, the two have been back and forth to court for the last two years and Ryan Seacrest happened to be dragged into the drama. However, he’s making it clear he wants out.