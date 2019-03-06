Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Insane Body In Steamy Instagram Photo

The 'Widow' star flaunted her incredible figure in a yet another sweltering Instagram snap.

Kate Beckinsale set Instagram on fire with a recent photo share that left many of her social media fans hot under the collar. The fabulous 45-year-old actress showed off her enviable figure during a sexy photo shoot for DuJour magazine by posing in a plunging white bodysuit that hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the steamy snaps were posted to her Instagram page last Tuesday and garnered more than 181,000 views and a little over 2,200 comments.

This Tuesday night, the Van Helsing star took to the popular social media platform to share a previously unseen snapshot from the same photo shoot — and got some viral attention in the process. The new Instagram snap, posted a week after the original photos came out, captured her insane body from a different angle, showcasing her incredibly toned thighs and slender waistline.

In the snapshot, Beckinsale flaunted her age-defying physique as she was photographed from the side while standing in front of a mirror in the same men’s bathroom where the rest of the previous photos were taken. The Underworld alum looked ravishing as she struck a sultry pose, flirtatiously parting her lips while admiring herself in the bathroom mirror.

The Serendipity star showcased her statuesque figure in the same form-fitting white bodysuit, complete with a crop fur jacket. For the DuJour photo shoot, the Widow star styled her luscious brown tresses in loose curls that cascaded down her back in an untamed fashion.

The stunning actress channeled her inner supermodel, oozing confidence and sex-appeal as she grasped her fur jacket with her ring-adorned hands, all the while keeping her piercing gaze fixed on the mirror. While neither the object nor Beckinsale’s reflection were shown in the frame, fans got an eyeful of her revealing outfit in the previously posted snapshots.

The latest photo stirred a lot of reaction from her 2.7 million Instagram followers, raking up more than 175,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments to boot. In classic Kate Beckinsale style, the actress accompanied the snap, in which she made a candid remark about how her leotard pinched “slightly round the crotch.”

“You always amaze me first, then giggle once I read the caption,” one of her fans commented on the recent photo.

Meanwhile, others took to the comment section to compliment the actress on her ageless beauty.

“Like a fine wine, only gets better with age!” wrote one person, while another quipped, “Pete Davidson is a very lucky man lol.”

The head-turning snapshot was just the latest in a string of alluring photos posted by Beckinsale to Instagram. On Thursday, the English beauty sent pulses racing after spreading her legs in yet another sizzling photo taken for DuJour. In the snap, the gorgeous actress showed off her enviable figure in a shimmering metallic dress, putting her sculpted thighs and slender arms on display.

Earlier this week, Beckinsale shared a very beckoning photo taken at the Widow New York premiere on March 2. In the snapshot, the actress put on a very busty display, rocking an extravagant black tulle minidress that gave an ample view of her generous cleavage.

Her show-stopping frock boasted a sheer, plunging neckline that left very little to the imagination, flaunting her buxom curves with no inhibition. The minidress was cinched at the waist with an elegant black bow, accentuating her tiny waist and curvy hips.