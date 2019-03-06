Kylie Jenner To Get Prenup Before Any Engagement To Travis Scott According To ‘Hollywood Life’

Now that she’s a billionaire, Kylie Jenner is looking to protect her funds.

Yesterday, Forbes named Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire on the planet — at the age of 21. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg previously held the crown, but he was 23-years-old when he hit the billion dollar mark. As business is booming at Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner is now thinking of both her and her daughter, Stormi Webster, and their shared future.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie is not going to put love before money, especially with all of the cheating rumors going on with boyfriend Travis Scott. An insider shares that Kylie is currently “apprehensive” about getting engaged or married to Scott until he has some things in order.

“Now that she is a billionaire, she would want him to sign the biggest prenup ever to protect all her assets.”

Recently, Jenner reportedly found evidence that Scott was cheating on her when she was looking through his cell phone last week. An insider says that while Kylie doesn’t want to be quick to make any decisions about Scott, she is now having doubts about whether or not she will get engaged to him, citing trust issues.

“She loves him and wants to trust him completely, but she just is not entirely sure,” the insider shares. “She thinks she will feel better about things when his tour is over and they can spend every day together again as a family.”

Right now, Kylie is on edge. She has asked some of Travis’ reliable tour workers to keep an eye on her man while he continues his AstroWorld tour.

“Until then, she worries about what he is up to on the road and doesn’t know if getting engaged right now is the right thing to do,” the source shares.

And all of this drama comes amid the cheating scandal between Kylie’s former BFF Jordyn Woods and Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson. On top of that, it has also been reported that there is a little bit of tension between Kim Kardashian and Kylie after Kylie was named to the Forbes list.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Kim is allegedly “furious” over Kylie’s latest career milestone. Kim Kardashian is purportedly pointing the finger at mom Kris Jenner, who infamously manages her children. Kim also has a makeup line, KKW Beauty, but it has not done nearly as well as Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics line — and Kim is said to be seething mad. She reportedly thinks that Kris abandoned her, and instead focused all of her time and energy on Kylie and her booming cosmetics business.

Leave it to the Kardashians to bring the drama.