‘Southern Charm’ Season 6 Trailer To Drop Soon

The new season minus Thomas Ravenel will debut in April.

Some fans of Southern Charm have given up hope that the popular series would return, as Bravo has not released an exact date or a trailer for Season 6. But both the new season and the trailer are coming, and despite losing one cast member, the new season should be filled with drama.

Monsters & Critics is reporting that Southern Charm fans can expect the Season 6 trailer within the next two weeks, and the launch of the new season next month. Past seasons of the Charleston, South Carolina, series have launched in April, and cast matriarch Patricia Altschul confirms that this will be the case for the latest installment, though she isn’t aware of the exact date. The only thing new this season will be the number of episodes which will be 10 instead of last year’s 14 (not including the reunion).

Due to back-to-back hurricanes, and the firing of former cast member Thomas Ravenel, the season got off to a late start, but the off-screen drama will continue to play out with cast reactions to the former politician’s arrest, court appearances, and custody battle with his ex, cast member Kathryn Dennis.

Another change from last season is the dynamic between Altschul and Dennis, who are now buddies. In past seasons of the show, the two women seemed to loathe each other, but both ladies confirm that the rift has been repaired. They have even been spotted together around Charleston when the show wasn’t shooting, so it looks like the budding friendship is for real.

Fans learned last fall that Thomas Ravenel wouldn’t be returning to the series, but have been curious about whether new cast members would be added, says The Inquisitr. For Season 6, fans will be seeing more of former “friend of the cast” Danni Baird, as well as familiar faces Madison LeCroy and Ravenel’s polo friend, Eliza Limehouse.

New to the group of friends are stylish couple Chelsie Ravenell and Jacquelyn Stewart, whom fans have seen on various cast member’s Instagram pages. Ravenell, a model and designer, along with Stewart, a local yoga guru, will be spotted at several of the group gatherings this season to round out the social circle.

For Season 6, Altschul will also give cast member Craig Conover another shot at designing pillows for her luxury brand, says Bravo. Conover is still in the pillow game, and it sounds like the two will finally be working together on a project for her luxury brand.

Altschul admits that no matter what, she’s fond of Craig.