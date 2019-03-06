Wendy Williams Wonders If Luke Perry Had Issues With Substance Abuse

Wendy Williams didn’t waste any time stirring up her audience during her infamous “Hot Topics” segment on The Wendy Show, wondering aloud to her audience if Luke Perry — the late star of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale — had issues with substance abuse. Perry suffered a stroke in late February,and died at the age of 52 on Monday, March 4.

Williams did not explore the topic further with her audience, and also did not have any evidence to back up her statement reported Page Six.

The talk show host’s musings led her to discuss her own battle with drug addiction in the past.

Williams called herself “a walking addict” during the dark discussion. She then revealed, “Once you’re a substance abuser, you have to battle that for the rest of your life. I’ve told you about my ten-year ride with the cocaine and the crack. Oh, yes, crack is wack — but it was very good to me at a particularly stupid point in my life… I was a mess, functioning, killing myself. I realize that I am a walking addict. Do you know what I’m saying? You can’t just clean it up and stop it and think it’s not going to affect you.”

She then remarked that her former lifestyle may have caused damage to her body in some way, but also that her admission had nothing to do with her absence from her eponymous talk show for two months.

Williams returned to The Wendy Show on March 4. She told viewers that it was her Graves’ disease — and all the tests she had to endure to make sure her health was back on track — that caused her long absence from the show.

Upon her return to her syndicated series, Williams also addressed other hot-button issues, including the status of her marriage to husband Kevin Hunter. People reported that the talk show host took the issue on, and shut down those who continue to report that her marriage is on the rocks.

“I want to shout-out to my husband. I’m still wearing my ring. Believe me, you, when you’ve been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years… we know each other. He’s my best friend, he’s my lover… I know what you’ve been seeing.. but hunty, let me show you who I fell in love with and who he fell in love with,” Williams clapped back.

The Wendy Williams Show airs daily in syndication.