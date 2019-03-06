NFL Rumors: Josh Rosen To New York Giants Is ‘Most Obvious Fit’ If He Gets Traded, Per ‘NFL.com’

Given the increasing expectations that the Arizona Cardinals will be using their No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, rumors have been suggesting that Josh Rosen — whom the Cardinals selected No. 10 in last year’s draft — might find himself on the trading block. As reported on Tuesday by The Inquisitr, recent reports hint that the New England Patriots might be interested in trading for Rosen as a potential heir apparent to longtime starting quarterback Tom Brady. However, the latest analysis from NFL.com points to the New York Giants as the favorite to acquire Rosen, in the event the Cardinals do indeed trade him to another team ahead of the 2019 NFL season.

In a report published Wednesday, NFL.com‘s Adam Rank listed the Patriots as the fifth most likely destination for Rosen, despite his acknowledgment that the 22-year-old signal-caller might be better off “[taking] a breath” behind someone like Brady — instead of starting immediately after his rookie season struggles. Likewise, Rank suggested that the Los Angeles Chargers (Philip Rivers) and New Orleans Saints (Drew Brees) also have older, “less mobile” quarterbacks who could use an insurance policy in case they get injured.

After mentioning the Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars as similarly plausible landing spots, Rank then explained why the Giants seem to be the “most obvious fit” for Josh Rosen. According to the NFL.com writer, it could be an intriguing prospect for Rosen to replace aging veteran Eli Manning as the team’s first-string quarterback, while also teaming with last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, running back Saquon Barkley.

“The Giants could now have the best of both worlds: a generational running back and a QB to take the torch from 38-year-old Eli Manning.”

After a successful career at UCLA, Rosen entered his name in the 2018 NFL Draft pool, where he was consistently ranked as one of the top quarterback prospects. However, his rookie season with the Cardinals saw him win just three games in 13 starts and finish the season with 11 touchdown passes, 14 interceptions, and a QB rating of 66.7, per Pro Football Reference.

While Josh Rosen was not the only quarterback who had a rough rookie season in 2018, he has been the only one prominently featured in trade rumors leading up to the start of the NFL’s new league year on March 13. But given his subpar rookie stats, multiple experts have predicted that the Cardinals won’t get much in return in a prospective trade. According to NBC Sports, there’s a chance Rosen might only be worth a third-round pick, which might not be “what the Cardinals would think his value is,” as suggested by an unnamed NFL general manager.